Chargers rookie Tre Harris has quietly started his massive breakout
Los Angeles Chargers fans were extremely hyped about the team selecting wideout Tre Harris in the second round of the draft this year.
Harris has had a quiet start to his career…but the breakout signs are there.
During the Chargers’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, Harris caught four of his five targets for 24 yards. That matched Keenan Allen, though isn’t really the overarching point here.
RELATED: ESPN names Chargers possible trade suitor for explosive RB with Joe Hortiz connection
One only needs to read between the lines to see the breakout for Harris has arrived. Or heck, read the lines, too.
Speaking with reporters this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Harris has “exceeded expectations” and actually graded out as the team’s highest-graded player at his position on their own internal metrics.
Then there’s Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert:
Or the film on Harris, which shows the growing trust:
Harris only has seven catches in six pro games so far, which isn’t what Chargers fans had exactly envisioned for him before the season
RELATED: Chargers could target these RBs making big NFL trade buzz before deadline
But when the Chargers drafted Harris, the idea was he would get to learn from the likes of Mike Williams while developing. Instead, it’s Allen, Ladd McConkey and a suddenly surging Quentin Johnston in front of him on the depth chart.
For the Chargers, though, call it a good problem to have. Harris will continue to get these developmental reps all over formations while clearly starting to realize some of that potential that should have Chargers fans very excited about the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Derwin James injury, medical scans results
Chargers injury updates on Khalil Mack, Joe Alt, Quentin Johnston and more
Kimani Vidal becomes fantasy football waiver wire Week 7 darling after outburst
Justin Herbert gets his props alongside, Mahomes, Allen and Jackson