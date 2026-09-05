Chargers Truly Show 'Competitors Welcome' After Unexpected Practice Squad Cut

With a plethora of roster cuts occurring for the Bolts over their last few days, giving the team a whole new look, one name seemed to be a must-keep whether it was on the practice squad or the final 53-man roster.

That name was Nadame Tucker, the 26-year-old rookie EDGE rusher from Western Michigan. He was brought in after leading the FBS in sacks and going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, likely due to his age and a lack of elite NFL traits. His defensive coordinator at Western Michigan is now the Bolts' defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, thus making his arrival in Los Angeles in undrafted free agency a no-brainer.

Once with the team, Tucker flashed quite often in training camp, at least according to beat writer practice reports. This gave him a real chance of making the final 53, with competitor Kyle Kennard being injured and showing a lack of real NFL-level play and Andre Carter II not arriving in training camp until the last month of the cycle.

That said, it was up to his performance in the preseason to really solidify this roster spot. Unfortunately for Tucker, his preseason did not see him get any real NFL-level splash plays, preventing him from putting on film his prowess as an EDGE defender. The Bolts saw the writing on the wall and released him during cutdown day.

Tucker re-signed to the team's practice squad, where most fans and media expected him to stay for the 2026 season. He was a mature, capable NFL practice squad stash who could help translate O'Leary's scheme to those who need it, making him a valuable asset.

Chargers Sign Caleb Murphy, Marking The End of Training Camp Favorite UDFA

However, just a few short days on the practice squad, Tucker was released from the squad in favor of Caleb Murphy, who was with the Bolts last season before his midseason release (which was something that made many fans upset, as he was amazing in the preseason and a strong role player on special teams). Tucker was released over the other EDGE practice squad player, Carter II, who had only been with the Bolts for no longer than two months at the time of this move.

This release showed that connections can only get you so far in Los Angeles, with competitors truly being welcome. Hopefully Tucker lands on his feet elsewhere, as his story is one of perseverance, and it should not end here.

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