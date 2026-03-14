Chargers Updated Depth Chart and Initial Grade After Signing Hulking Veteran Lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers have found themselves weathering the storm of a rough free agency period. With intriguing possible signees flying off the board, including re-sign candidates like Odafe Oweh and Zion Johnson, it has led the Chargers to find hyperspecific fits to add to their roster.

A large portion of this criterion is players who were cut/released, having them be players who will not count against the compensatory selection formula. This is essential to General Manager Joe Hortiz's philosophy, and with a current third-round pick being on the board from the aforementioned loss of Oweh, it is crucial for the Bolts to keep that selection by signing cut players.

All of this to say, signings are slow and methodical, with their newest signee, Dalvin Tomlinson, being a perfect fit for their criteria while upgrading a position that is always crucial to add depth to.

Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Dalvin Tomlinson: An Instant Grade (B+)

Dalvin Tomlinson signed with the Chargers on a one-year contract worth 7.5 million, with six million guaranteed.

Tomlinson is a former second-round selection from the New York Giants in 2017, playing for the Vikings, Browns and Arizona before his latest signing with the Chargers. Tomlinson has played the majority of his snaps across the defensive line in the B-gap as a three technique (3,909 snaps).

Tomlinson is 32 years old and is coming off the worst season of his career. There is concern with his age and his poor 2025 season, disallowing Tomlinson from ever returning to the play we have seen for the majority of his career. However, a terrible defensive line on a poor Arizona team could be an outlier more than anything of real concern.

The former New York Giant draftee's 2025 season stats: 14 pressures, one sack, 13 stops and 16 tackles.

Even with this production on a down year, he brings value to the Chargers' defensive line alongside Teair Tart and Jamaree Caldwell, yielding leadership and value to a room in need of such. For the money and possible return to his 2024 form (36 pressures, four sacks, 17 stops and 16 tackles), a B+ grade is more than warranted.

Dalvin Tomlinson 26 TKL, 1 SACK, 1 PD 2025 Season Highlights.



New Chargers Defensive Tackle.pic.twitter.com/bHLyloAwIW https://t.co/j0LgnDJEm3 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 13, 2026

Chargers Depth Chart Update After Dalvin Tomlinson Signing

The Chargers' current interior defensive line depth chart after the Tomlinson signing (and the loss of Da'Shawn Hand) is as follows:

Starters: Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell and Dalvin Tomlinson

Backups: Justin Eboigbe, Scott Matlock, TeRah Edwards, Josh Fuga

The Bolts can still look to add to this room, whether it is in the form of a young rookie backup option or an early round selection to round this room into a true difference-making position group for the Bolts.