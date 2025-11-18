Chargers updated draft order at bye week, prospects to know in mock drafts
The Los Angeles Chargers head into their bye week with a record of 7-4. As the college football season winds down and the NFL season shifts to the final stretch, the 2026 NFL draft begins to come into focus.
The Chargers are in an odd spot in this upcoming offseason. The Chargers are scheduled to have the 4th most cap space in the NFL with just over $113 million dollars in cap space per Spotrac.
The total cap space gives the impression that the Chargers will be in position to chase high-priced free agents. However, the Chargers only have 36 players under contract for the 2026 season and have several internal free agents that will need to be re-signed. Los Angeles will also have several extension-eligible players this upcoming offseason.
The Chargers currently have only five draft picks in the 2026 draft due to trades for safety Elijah Molden and edge rusher Odafe Oweh.
Los Angeles currently has the 22nd pick in the 2026 NFL draft per Tankathon following their week 11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Who are the experts mocking to the Chargers?
A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Tackle, Oregon
ESPN's draft analyst Jordan Reid mocked true Junior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington to the Chargers in his most recent first round mock draft. Washington is a young and powerful 6'3 330lb prospect from Detroit Michigan who is shockingly quick for his size.
Caleb Banks, Defensive Tackle, Florida
Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast recently mocked big Caleb Banks out of the University of Florida to the Chargers. Banks has been injured since week 1 but may return to the field this upcoming week when Florida faces Tennessee. Banks was highly regarded coming in to the season and it will be interesting to monitor his return to the field.
Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, Offensive Guard, Penn State
Bleacher Report's scouting department recently mocked Penn State's monster left guard Vega Ioane to the Chargers. Ioane, pronounced yo-ah-neh, is a phenomenal offensive line prospect and widely regarded as one of the best interior offensive line prospects in this upcoming class. He is also widely regarded as a high character prospect.
The Chargers are looking forward to their bye week to rest and regroup before the final stretch of the season and a playoff push. The 2026 draft may seem far away but this is the time of year when college prospect evaluations are going full throttle.
