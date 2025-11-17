Chargers' new starter already benched: Who gets the blame for brutal start?
The Los Angeles Chargers were humiliated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, again, this time in a 35-6 massacre.
The Chargers defense had a rough day at the office. The offense did not help them out at all. Justin Herbert had a career-worst day passing for 81 yards and was 10 for 18 in passing.
Trevor Penning rushed into the starting lineup
The Chargers have dealt with injuries all season long. They started the day with their 20th different offensive line combination with newly acquired offensive lineman getting the start at left tackle. They reached the 21st combination when right guard Mehki Becton left the game to be replaced by Jamaree Salyer.
Trevor Penning had been playing left guard for the New Orleans Saints all season before being acquired at the trade deadline by the Chargers. The Chargers had Penning working at left tackle this week in practice and he got the start.
Penning started the game well and had a pancake on one of Justin Herbert's scrambles. His inexperience with the team and at tackle showed quickly. As the game spiraled, Penning was sent to the bench and replaced by Austin Deculus.
Gameplan did not help Penning
Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers the Chargers dominated the trenches. The gameplan was dramatically different as they played with heavy personnel more often. For example, main blocking tight end Tucker Fisk logged 19 blocking snaps against the Steelers, 16 run blocking and three in pass protection. Against the Jaguars, Fisk logged five blocking snaps, four run blocking and one in pass protection.
The Chargers deploy a near 300lb fullback in Scott Matlock. His usage against the Steelers compared to his usage against the Jaguars was similarly confusing to Fisk's. Matlock logged 15 blocking snaps against the Steelers versus only four against the Jaguars per PFF.
The gameplan changeup from week to week did Penning no favors. The Jaguars seemed ready for everything the Chargers threw at them from the first snap. Was Penning rushed into the starting lineup with a bye week looming? Did the offensive coaching staff help him as a brand new member on the offensive line?
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to figure out the best way to use the offensive line and to scheme open weapons during this bye week and needs to leave this performance behind in Jacksonville.
