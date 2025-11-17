Positive notes for Chargers going into bye week, after brutal loss to AFC rival
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a loss that has brutally tanked the Chargers chances to make the playoffs.
While the playoff percentage is still above 50 percent, the morale heading into the Chargers bye week, right before the final stretch of the season, has crumbled. With all of these negatives swirling around this team, what are some positive notes to take home?
RELATED: Chargers vs Jaguars Notes: Justin Herbert hits add up, Trevor Lawrence disappointing
Chargers likely to get healthy out of the bye week
A major cog in the failures the Chargers have endured in 2025 is all of the injuries suffered. Notable names like Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater will get majority of the headlines, but the missing impact of rookie running back, Omarion Hampton cannot be overstated.
Hampton has been seen without a walking boot, working off to the side during practice. A positive step for the rookie who leads the Chargers in yards per carry average with 4.8.
Beyond Hampton, his replacement, Kimani Vidal, exited the game against the Jaguars with a leg/thigh injury. Though he later returned, it is good to know that an extra week's worth of rest will allow Vidal to return to as close to 100% as possible.
Moving on from RBs, the Bolts are likely to get offensive tackle Bobby Hart back. A major surprise as a street-signee, Hart has been the best option out of all the tackles they have played. Even with draft status and picks traded for Trevor Penning, Hart's play should give him the opportunity to start over him once he is healthy.
The Raiders are set to be the Chargers next opponent
The subtitle really says it all. The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders after their bye week.
If there is any opportunity for a "get right" game for the Chargers, it will be against their (at the time of writing) 2-7 division rivals. A team that they have won three straight against, dating back to last season.
This would allow the Chargers to be 8-4, keeping their playoff hopes alive in an competitve AFC environment.
RELATED: Takeaways: Chargers sleepwalk and get demoralized through AFC matchup against Jaguars
Young playmakers still showing promise
The Chargers young playmakers have been instrumental in keeping this team afloat amid all of the offensive line injuries. Guys like Tre Harris, Kimani Vidal, Oronde Gadsden and Omarion Hampton (when he was healthy) all have shown promise.
Harris has been quiet in regard to overall statistical production, but when given opportunities, he has been ultra-reliable. Couple this with his dirty work in the run game, promise for the future lies ahead for the Chargers second-round rookie.
Chargers rookie tight end, Gadsden has has been banged up the last few weeks with a knee-bruise type of injury. This may have temporarily stumped his momentum, but Gadsden is still top of many statistical categories for all tight ends across the league.
Vidal, as mentioned earlier, has done an incredible job filling in for the other exciting young Chargers running back, Hampton. Both have over four yards per carry with multiple exciting touchdowns on the year. Seeing both on the field at the same time will be a treat for a Chargers team who is looking for anything to stay positive with.
