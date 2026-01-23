Chargers Waste No Time Revealing Two Outside Coaching Interviews

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't waste any time interviewing candidates after losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Minter has gone to serve as the next head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, while one of the coaches from that staff in Baltimore was near the top of the list for the Chargers.

The Chargers have a big list of names they can choose from for their defensive coordinator role, from within the organization and out.

But what’s interesting now is the interviews the Chargers have already announced, considering they never publicly commented on Mike McDaniel’s interview and apparent commitment before going on to take a head-coach interview with the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr

we’ve completed an interview with Zach Orr for defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/LikH8cA8NE — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 23, 2026

Here’s the Ravens connection. Orr has spent just one year outside of Baltimore and was promoted to coordinator in 2024. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz obviously has a good understanding of him.

Still just 33 years old, Orr remains one of the faster-rising names in the industry right now. Last year, Orr’s unit was second in sacks and quarterback hits with 54 and 115, respectively.

In a funny twist, Odafe Oweh left Orr and the Ravens via trade to the Chargers this year, where he enjoyed a breakout. He’s a free agent they probably want back, but his getting back with Orr on his new team would be interesting.

RELATED: Tyreek Hill Makes Interesting Comment on Mike McDaniel to Chargers

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson

we’ve completed an interview with Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/wKg6xjMdZa — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 23, 2026

Wilson isn’t a household name, but he’s 43 years old and made the jump to coordinator in 2024 with Tennessee, with his unit finishing second overall in total defense. He’s a former defensive backs specialist, so his fit with Derwin James and others would be obvious.

Of note, Wilson was on John Harbaugh’s staff in 2023, so again, there are Chargers connections there that help things.

RELATED: Jesse Minter Has Found a Home but Chargers Are Prepared With Replacement Candidates

Who else?

The Chargers could look internally to defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale and defensive line coach Mike Elston.

But Jim Harbaugh and Co. could also look outside the team to former connections like Wink Martindale, if not wait to see if a fast-rising name like Anthony Weaver shakes free and is available for work.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on LA's interview, candidate list

Mike McDaniel hiring delay has Chargers fans worried about worst-case scenario

Jesse Minter Updates and Latest Chargers Coaching Buzz

Penn State Standout Would Make Mike McDaniel's Life Easier With Chargers