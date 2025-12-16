Dak Prescott reveals unmotivated Cowboys' mindset against playoff-bound Chargers

We've enjoyed seeing how the Los Angeles Chargers responded against desperate teams the last two weeks. Now we get to see if they suffer a letdown against an opponent with one foot in Cabo.

The Chargers responded with their best win of the season when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, then topped it by driving the final nail in the coffin of the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. Those were desperate, quality teams coming off playing in last season's Super Bowl.

The intensity will downshift considerably Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Texas, where - by 10 a.m. kickoff - the Dallas Cowboys will most likely be officially eliminated from the playoffs. At 6-7-1, their only path to the postseason is going 3-0 and having the Eagles finish 0-3. On Saturday afternoon Philly plays the 4-10 Washington Commanders, who this week raised the white flag on the season by shutting down quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Chargers are 10-4, within striking distance of catching the 12-2 Denver Broncos in the division while also sensing the 10-4 Buffalo Bills breathing down their necks for the AFC's top Wild Card berth. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will be playing out the string of another disappointing season. They have coughed up 78 points the last two weeks. Their defense is ranked 29th and has surrendered 46 touchdowns, second-most in the league.

“You’re a professional football player,” Dak Prescott said of his team's mindset entering Week 16. “You have to come to work and give your absolute best, regardless. You can’t just give up. You can’t just stop. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to playoffs.’”

For the Chargers this will be the calm before the storm. Their last two games will be against the playoff-bound Houston Texans and Broncos.

