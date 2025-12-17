Chargers’ Justin Herbert gets chance to be latest QB to enrage Jerry Jones

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t getting MVP attention right now despite his 10-4 squad looking like contenders on the way to the playoffs.

But trouncing a national hot item like Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys could go a long way to changing that in a hurry.

Jones made major headlines (surprise!) this week for lashing out at his Cowboys’ defensive performance during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“We let their quarterback have a big day on us. That wasn’t the plan. We could have used more pressure, without question, at different times," Jones said. "The result was that we let him make some pretty significant plays out there. Plus, he played pretty well."

RELATED: Quentin Johnston injury update: Veteran free-agent WRs for Chargers to sign

Yes, that’s the same Jones who wants to see more pressure from his defense after he traded away Micah Parsons.

Alas, Jones is tired of seeing opposing quarterbacks have get-right games against his unit.

"It seems like we’re always saying that about these quarterbacks [on the other team]. Some of them hadn’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling, too."

Justin Herbert’s performance was _____. @DannyParkins fills in the blank:



“I will call Herbert’s performance gritty. He wasn’t great, but this is now back-to-back wins against the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year.” pic.twitter.com/v7CUD8KMeA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 17, 2025

And here comes Herbert.

On paper, Herbert isn’t putting up wild numbers. He’s completed 65.6 percent of his passes with 3,191 yards and 23 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

But that hardly tells the story.

RELATED: Dak Prescott reveals unmotivated Cowboys' mindset against playoff-bound Chargers

Herbert has suffered 49 sacks over 14 games, lost elite tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, endured 20-plus different line lineups and played just a week removed from surgery to repair a fracture in his non-throwing hand.

“If the MVP were decided in sensible means as opposed to storylines and stats, Justin Herbert would really have a strong MVP case.”



—The NFL analytics, PFF Sam Monson. https://t.co/oZnehq136C pic.twitter.com/SE7TmbhUbR — OLIVER🇺🇸 (@Flat6Banger) December 16, 2025

For Herbert, a “get-right game” against the Cowboys is less beating the Super Bowl teams in back-to-back weeks despite a surgically-repaired hand and more running up the box score on a Cowboys team with zero hope for the rest of the season.

The Chargers will just be happy with a win either way, of course. But Herbert building momentum while getting to 11-4 before a key Week 17 showdown with Houston, then a season-ending, AFC West bout with Denver would be ideal.

Plus, the Jerry Jones headlines would probably be pretty fun, too.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers sign familiar veteran in response to multiple injuries

Los Angeles Chargers fans were right about breakout player all along

Chargers beating Cowboys keys LA’s NFL playoff clinching scenario

Derwin James and Travis Kelce show respect and embrace one last time

Chargers' breakout defender making strong case to be re-signed