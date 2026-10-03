Chargers' Problems are Institutional: Where Do They Go From Here?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a problem, and it is not something that can be fixed by pointing at one player, one coach or one bad Sunday.

That is what makes the entire situation so frustrating. When a team struggles, the easiest thing to do is find someone to blame. Maybe the quarterback needs to play better. Maybe the offensive coordinator needs to change his approach. Maybe the head coach needs to take over more. Those conversations are totally fair.

At some point, the issue becomes bigger than the people standing on the sideline. Which was actually brought up by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

There have been different coaches, different coordinators, different players and different philosophies over the years. Yet the feeling around the Bolts franchise can become strangely familiar. Expectations rise, optimism follows, and then the same questions return when things go wrong.

That points toward something deeper.

The problem is deeper than we think

Dean Spanos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching matters. It matters a lot. A head coach sets the tone for an entire building, while coordinators are responsible for turning a game plan into something that actually works on Sundays. Position coaches have an enormous influence on preparation and development, too. When those pieces are not working together, even talented players can look lost. Which we have seen the last three games.

But coaching is only one layer.

The people making decisions above the coaching staff matter just as much. Front-office leadership determines what kind of roster is built, what weaknesses are addressed and what standards are expected. The Spanos family and executives ultimately create the environment in which those decisions are made. If the same organizational problems continue through multiple coaching staff, constantly changing the person holding the clipboard will not necessarily solve them. That is something Bolt fans needs to be aware of.

That does not mean every decision has been wrong or that everyone in the building deserves blame. The responsibility cannot stop with the most visible person. Meaning Justin Herbert will always receive the most attention because of his position. Jim Harbaugh will always be questioned because he is the face of the football operation. But football is too interconnected for one person to carry the entire explanation.

Look at what happens when a team consistently fails to meet expectations. The conversation quickly becomes, “Who needs to be fired?” That can be satisfying, but it does not answer what went wrong in the first place.

Those questions are harder, but they are probably more important.

There is talent here. There are legitimate reasons for optimism. But talent alone does not create a stable organization. The Chargers need alignment from the front office to the coaching staff to the locker room.

And that is where the real test begins. Anyone can make a change after a disappointing season. The harder part is figuring out whether the change actually addresses the reason the disappointment happened at all in the building. Until that happens, changing one name may only change the conversation for a little while.

The Chargers' current issues are "institutional." If it doesn't turn around, how significant will the changes be? pic.twitter.com/IhXBxMCkuK — PFT Live (@PFT_Live) September 30, 2026