Giants emerge in speculation capable of ripping coach from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are undoubtedly on high alert before the NFL playoffs as other teams start their head coach hiring process.

Jim Harbaugh’s hand-picked Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, after all, is one of the must-know names of the hiring cycle this year.

And that’s before Week 18 and the conclusion of the regular season, which could mean more job openings popping up on Monday.

There are a handful of possible teams that could look to pluck Minter from the Chargers. First up is…the New York Giants?

RELATED: Should Chargers consider trade for disgruntled Raiders star Maxx Crosby?

Giants to target Chargers’ Jesse Minter?

The coaching landscape with one weekend of games to go: The #Raiders are heading toward a reset, the #Browns face a huge decision and more on all the teams eliminated.



Lengthy story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/uTBRbj8zzkhttps://t.co/uTBRbj8zzk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2026

Technically speaking, almost any team is a threat to take Minter from the Chargers.

But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero just name-dropped Minter to the Giants for the first time this hiring cycle.

It’s a big list of names, but it’s also not after Minter’s name comes up specifically with certain teams:

“Interim head coach Mike Kafka is expected to get an interview. Others potentially on the radar include ex-NFL head coaches Vance Joseph, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike McCarthy, Matt Nagy and Antonio Pierce; current assistants Lou Anarumo, Joe Brady, Matt Burke, Jesse Minter, Chris Shula and Davis Webb; and current head coaches that become available.”

RELATED: Chargers’ Keenan Allen makes shocking admission about status, contract

Why the Giants?

The hapless Giants fired Brian Daboll on November 10. They're 3-13 and have a possible franchise quarterback with Jaxson Dart.

Like other teams around the NFL right now, the Giants could be looking at defensive-minded coaching candidates to help counteract the high-flying offenses everywhere. The Giants going with the younger Minter and getting a strong coordinator for Dart’s offense is one possibility.

Jesse Minter’s outlook

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s not hard to see why the Chargers coordinator is a big item this year. He’s put together consecutive seasons of really strong defenses featuring a hodgepodge of names, especially last year during a supposed “rebuild” that still produced a playoff berth.

This year, the Chargers keep getting big showings from former fifth-rounders like Tarheeb Still, formerly retired players like Tony Jefferson and even late-round rookies like RJ Mickens. A former first-round bust like Odafe Oweh arrived via trade and has immediately produced.

One would think, if Minter even wants to leave, he’d be far down the list compared to more established names. But we’re not that far removed from unknown names like Zac Taylor leapfrogging more experienced candidates for jobs, so there’s a chance Minter could be next.

Translated? Keep a close eye on the Giants, just in case.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers get bad news on final injury report vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 18 vs Broncos

Omarion Hampton injury updates tracker for Chargers RB in Week 18 vs. Broncos

Ravens send former 3rd-round pick to waiver wire, he is very familiar to Chargers