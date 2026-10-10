Chargers Confidence Meter: Does the Losing Cycle Finally End Against the Broncos?

The Los Angeles Chargers need a win that gives analysts and fans a reason to believe again.

Obviously potential has never been the only question surrounding this team. The bigger concern is whether the Bolts can put everything together when it matters most. Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos gives them another opportunity to prove they can compete.

Of course no divisional matchup is ever taken lightly, so there is always pressure when two AFC West rivals meet. Especially when a team is trying to change the direction of its season.

Denver will not make things easy. They have their own reasons to take advantage of this matchup. These type of games often come down to execution, discipline, and which team makes the fewest mistakes when the pressure starts building.

Justin Herbert cannot be expected to do everything

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The image of Justin Herbert trying to escape Denver’s pass rush tells an important part of the story. The Chargers have a quarterback capable of making difficult throws and extending plays, but there is only so much one player can do when the opposition consistently disrupts the offense.

Herbert’s ability is not the issue. The challenge is giving him enough time and support to operate effectively. When defenders get into the backfield before routes develop, even a quarterback with his arm talent can find himself fighting an uphill battle.

The Bolts need to establish better offensive rhythm and avoid putting their quarterback in situations where every possession requires something extraordinary.

At the same time, Herbert has to remain patient. Not every play needs to become a highlight, and forcing a difficult throw can turn a promising drive into a wasted opportunity. The best version of this offense is one where he can make an impact without feeling like the entire game rests on his shoulders. That responsibility also falls on the coaching staff and the rest of the roster. They need their running game, protection, and playmakers to contribute. If the offense becomes too predictable, that elite defense will have more opportunities to dictate the pace.

Defensively, they must find a way to make life uncomfortable for Bo Nix without giving away easy opportunities. Winning third downs, limiting explosive plays, and creating pressure at the right moments could make a significant difference. The team cannot afford to spend the entire afternoon trying to recover from mistakes.

According to NFL senior insider Adam Schefter, Sean Payton will see an increase in play-calling moving forward. Which makes things for the defense way more complicated.

My biggest concern heading into this matchup is consistency. The Bolts need to demonstrate that they can respond when things do not go according to plan. Every team looks capable when the offense is moving and the defense is making stops. The real question is what happens after a turnover, a stalled drive, or an opponent’s scoring run.

That is when a team shows its character.

The Broncos are a serious divisional test, and the Bolts need to treat them accordingly. If they can put together a complete performance, it has a chance to change the conversation. Until then, questions about consistency will continue to follow this team.

The Broncos are taking a more collaborative play-calling approach this week with HC Sean Payton having an increased role in the process and OC Davis Webb continuing with a significant game-planning and game-day role, per sources. Denver is looking to spark its offense ahead of… pic.twitter.com/6y2jHZTaYn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2026