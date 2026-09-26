Josh Allen, Bills Could Warp Chargers’ Future at LB in a Hurry

The Los Angeles Chargers are staggering backward right now at 0-2 and, based on the upcoming schedule, arguably on the ropes as they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Perhaps no better player represents the state of the Chargers right now than linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Viewed as a foundational building block for the defense and obvious big-money contract extension candidate, Henley has instead found himself starting next to special teams ace Del'Shawn Phillips and with nothing guaranteed about the next week, let alone future years.

There are many problems on the Chargers right now, no doubt. But Henley’s inability to hit another gear as coordinator Chris O’Leary attempts to maintain a high level of defense the Chargers found in past years is starting to stick out as a big problem.

And here comes Josh Allen and the Bills.

Daiyan Henley’s future questioned ahead of Josh Allen, Bills matchup

Daiyan Henley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret the Chargers will have their hands full with Josh Allen.

Just ask O’Leary.

"I don't like using the word unicorn, but he's special," O'Leary told Chargers.com’s Omar Navarro. "He's special, there's no doubt about it. For a guy with that speed to run, power to run, arm strength down the field, accuracy, decision making, all of it.

It’s also no secret that Henley will be a big part of the hopeful solution to slowing Allen down.

But Henley’s season so far has been, in a word, uninspiring. He has 11 total tackles, one pressure and a half-sack over two games. The overarching context is a problem though: Those came in embarrassing losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Henley still seems far removed from the guy who had 147 tackles and eight passes defended back in 2024. He’s not making major contributions getting after quarterbacks right now, nor is he steady in coverage.

Phillips, meanwhile, has been a sort of a revelation for the Chargers next to Henley while Denzel Perryman is out with an injury. So much so, it’s making solid depth options like Troy Dye and Marlowe Wax non-factors.

Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Teair Tart remain the cornerstones and tend to perform as such. But a coordinator change required others to step up too. And if Henley can’t be that guy at a spot where a draft investment like Junior Colson already flopped, he’s going to remain far behind edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in contract extension candidate buzz.

Standing as a key cog in how the Chargers were able to start turning their season around with a win over the Bills? That would be a nice way for Henley to get things back on track.

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