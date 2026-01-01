Sean Payton has thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, Trey Lance before Chargers vs. Broncos

The Denver Broncos have the Los Angeles Chargers circled in red ahead of the Week 18 season finale.

Just look at comments from Broncos head coach Sean Payton as his team gets ready to host the game at a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver this Sunday.

Payton’s Broncos still have a shot at the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs, which would mean a bye week for them in Round 1 and just two games separating them from the Super Bowl.

Hence, this must-see one-liner from Payton about the game: “Our focus, this is a playoff game.”

Sean Payton comments on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

Asked Sean Payton about Chargers resting Justin Herbert Sunday, if that changes calculus.



Made clear — nope.



“This is a playoff game. I just finished telling our team, like, we have to focus on now. We have to focus on, all right, what are the strengths of Trey (Lance).” pic.twitter.com/QYvqRVnAVm — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 31, 2025

The rest of Payton’s commentary, especially when it comes to Jim Harbaugh, stresses just how seriously he’s still taking the matchup.

“We’re preparing for all of them. This is more about us. And they’re a real good football team, I mean, tremendous football team. Jim’s done a great job. This very quickly became a real good division. The focus is really internal in our preparation,” Payton said.

While the Broncos have everything to play for in the matchup over the weekend, the Chargers have signalled they won't be taking it nearly as seriously.

And that’s not a slight: The Chargers have Justin Herbert playing just a few weeks removed from surgery on his non-throwing hand after he suffered a fracture.

When the result of Sunday’s game, plus other factors completely outside of their control, simply shift their road opponent around to names like Jaguars and Steelers, it’s not hard to see why Harbaugh made the call he did.

So far, the Chargers haven’t really revealed what other starters might take a seat for the game in Denver.

Again, Payton doesn’t really care. He’s even gone as far as advising the fans and stadium of how to approach things:

Sean Payton's used pressers this year, at times, to coach up #Broncos fans. Even the marketing department. Today he called for "deafening" noise vs. Chargers Sunday.



And no scoreboard gimmicks.



"No quizzes. No 'Did you know?' ... that's stuff you do at the basketball games." pic.twitter.com/rpRzQtYNjo — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 31, 2025

Payton also took some time to speak highly of Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance, after all, arrived with a “bust” label over his head and easily swatted away others for the No. 2 job behind Herbert. They trust him to run the offense with Herbert sidelined and, if anything, his ability to get active with his legs adds some new wrinkles that aren’t necessarily on film.

It's not fair to say the Chargers have the Broncos stuck in a trap game. But Payton's commentary about the matchup stresses the urgency he wants to see so that there isn't a shocking upset.

After all, an upset at the hands of the Chargers without Herbert could bleed pretty badly into postseason games.

