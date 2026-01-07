Return of fan favorite provides a grim outlook for Chargers rookie's availability

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to travel to Foxborough Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots on an anticipated chilly East Coast Sunday night. The Chargers rested most of their starters in week 18 against the Denver Broncos to try to enter to the playoffs as healthy as possible.

The Chargers have been devastated by injuries this season. The offensive line has been a comical disaster and the Chargers have relied on quarterback Justin Herbert to elevate the offense to get to the playoffs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the organization made a concerted effort to get starters with what they called bumps and bruises a chance to rest before the playoffs. The Chargers sent out backup quarterback Trey Lance behind an entire reserve offensive line, throwing to rookie wide receivers and incentive-chasing Keenan Allen.

RELATED: Chargers to face Top 10 toughest schedule in 2026 regular season

Unfortunately, the Chargers couldn't sit everyone, they still left Denver with a handful of injuries to key players. Rookie wide receiver and kick returner Keandre Lambert-Smith made an impressive catch for a first down but immediately appeared injured.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith grabbing at his hamstring after beating Pat Surtain on a slant for a first down. Trainers help KLS off the field. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 4, 2026

The Chargers re-sign familiar face in response to Lambert-Smith's injury

The injury to Keandre Lambert-Smith's hamstring did not appear to be of the short-term variety. Lambert-Smith relies on his speed and explosiveness as a returner, where he has been most impactful, and as a receiver.

Lambert-Smith's availability for the wildcard round has not been announced but it is likely in jeopardy. The Chargers responded by re-signing wide receiver and returner Luke Grimm to the practice squad.

we've signed WR luke grimm to the practice squad + released TE tanner mclachlan from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/3lYisJGk1M — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 6, 2026

RELATED: Chargers accused of being NFL playoff 'fool's gold' by NFL execs

Luke Grimm makes his return to the Chargers after starting training camp with Los Angeles after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas. Grimm was released at final roster cuts and was signed to the practice squad. The Chargers have released and re-signed Grimm several times throughout the season.

Grimm returned punts for the Chargers during the pre-season and lined up on kickoff return several times but never had an opportunity to return a kick.

Grimm's return, unfortunately, likely means Keandre Lambert-Smith will not be available against the Patriots in the wildcard round and possibly longer should the Chargers advance.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots early NFL playoff prediction offers a shocker

Justin Herbert could drag Chargers to a historic feat in playoffs

Should Chargers risk lineup changes after free-agent signing, unexpected showings?

Chargers mock draft goes huge to protect Justin Herbert before NFL playoffs