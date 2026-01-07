A perfect HC opening just became available for Chargers' Jesse Minter

A Harbaugh has been in the news over the last 24 hours, but it isn't Jim. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is currently prepping his team for a playoff game this Sunday against the two-seeded New England Patriots.

John Harbaugh is dominating headlines as of late, as he was fired from the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons at the helm. There had been rumblings that Harbaugh could be let go, despite the fact that he signed an extension last March. Now, he has become the hottest name in the head coaching cycle overnight.

While the eldest Harbaugh figures out his next home, Jim will have to worry about potentially losing one of his own. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been Harbaugh's right-hand man since Michigan. He was brought over to Los Angeles for Harbaugh's second NFL head coach stint.

Minter's orchestrated one of the best defensive units over the last two seasons, getting the most out of his players every week. That has shot his name up on potential head coach lists.

It seems now that Baltimore could be a perfect fit for Minter.

Ravens HC opening looks like perfect fit for Jesse Minter

Minter has actually worked under both Harbaugh brothers, as he was a defensive assistant/defensive backs coach for the Ravens from 2017-2020. He then left to become Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator in 2021, then joined Michigan as stated previously.

Jesse Minter to the Ravens would be NASTY to replace John Harbaugh https://t.co/1winWJik9t pic.twitter.com/vQRD7gafyX — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 6, 2026

Under Minter, the Chargers' defense allowed 18.5 and 20 points per game in 2024 and 2025 respectively. What's particularly impressive about Minter is his ability to develop players, as the Bolts have had some young players step up in big moments over his tenure. Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still come to mind during their rookie year in 2024, who came up huge down the stretch.

Would Baltimore welcome back one of their former coaches in such a prominent role? It's certainly possible. The Chargers have to prepare for the possibility of losing Minter this offseason, as his name is clearly drawing tons of interest around the league.

