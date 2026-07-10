Phil Simms Says 2026 LA Chargers Offense 'Will be Something to be Scared of'

The Los Angeles Chargers have been generating significant offseason buzz around the NFL. That exact storyline may have been repeated in previous offseason cycles but the 2026 Chargers have a much larger reason for excitement: the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers have installed an entirely new offense after moving on from previous play caller Greg Roman following their latest first-round exit of the playoffs. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers hired the most sought after offensive mind on the open market in previous Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has brought with him a new focus in the run game on a wide zone rushing attack and a passing game with answers to match up against the NFL's toughest defenses.

Legendary quarterback Phil Simms recently appeared on an episode of Bleav in Chargers with Los Angeles' play-by-play voice Matt "Money" Smith to discuss a broad range of topics surrounding the Chargers. Regarding the hiring of Mike McDaniel, Simms gave a simple description of his reaction. Simms said, "when the Chargers signed him and I went, oh my God! Good!"

The conversation quickly moved to excitement for the possibilities of the Herbert and McDaniel pairing.

Phil Simms does not hold back on Greg Roman

Feb 2, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; NFL former quarterback Phil Simms during the FedEx air and ground players of the year press conference at the Sheraton in downtown Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The excitement surrounding the future of the Chargers, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, is deeply rooted in the offense Los Angeles is leaving behind. The Chargers offense failed to adapt and adjust to roster limitations and injuries in 2025. Simms noted those shortcomings as well.

"Well, Greg Roman saw Justin Herbert and he did what he thought he was doing was right," Simms said, "I got a guy who can really get it down the field and by God we're gonna try. But the problem with it, it blew up because of offensive line injuries and other things."

Simms also referenced the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles where Herbert was fresh off surgery for a broken non-throwing hand. "I'm watching the game going 'I hate this game'. Come on, can we just run an extra protection?" Simms said in critique of the offensive game plan and play calling, "keep the running back in, we're allowed to do that."

Excitement moving forward

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The excitement surrounding the Chargers is growing and is all circles back to the hiring of Mike McDaniel. During Simms' appearance, Smith asked about the offensive line and Simms gave a simple answer "They have a chance to be really good," Simms replied, "but they got the greatest pass protector, I think, they can get, and that's the offensive coordinator."

There is significant belief around the NFL, clearly as evidenced from Phil Simms' perspective, that Mike McDaniel will be able to overcome many of the pitfalls that the Chargers have fallen into the past few seasons. Last season the Chargers allowed Justin Herbert to take historic damage behind a MASH unit offensive line as he was forced to hold the ball for the longest average time to throw in his entire career.

The battle for the starting left guard spot in camp is a major step for the Chargers offensive line unit and solidifying the protection, but the belief is that McDaniel's play calling should be able to mitigate any shortcomings and still excel. Simm's made his opinion clear on the Herbert/McDaniel offensive pairing, "I think the Chargers offense will be something to be scared of."