Charger Report

Keenan Allen hilariously reminds Jim Harbaugh of simple record breaking play

Keenan Allen broke Antonio Gate's franchise reception record in win over the Steelers

Thomas Martinez

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with teammates after a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Allen set a franchise record for reception with this catch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with teammates after a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Allen set a franchise record for reception with this catch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers emphatically secured a conference win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen entered the night two receptions shy of breaking the Chargers franchise record held by former teammate Antonio Gates at 955 receptions. Allen tied Gates early in the third quarter with a first down reception on third down.

The Chargers had the game well under control late in the fourth quarter and had the ball. Allen was still stuck tied with Gates for the record. Head coach Jim Harbaugh listened to Keenan Allen. Allen, knowing the game situation, asked, "Can we just do a speed sweep or something?"

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle

Coach Harbaugh, according to Allen, was trying to find a way to get Allen the record when he made the speed sweep suggestion. Harbaugh then called it in to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The play was executed perfectly and Allen secured sole possesion of the franshise record.

"They actually called me a genius, like dang why didn't I think of that," Allen said of the coaching staff on the play suggestion.

"You mean to tell me you didn't think of that?" Allen jokingly quipped through a laugh.

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers defense beat down the Steelers in primetime

Keenan Allen among the all-time leaders

Keenan Allen currently has 1026 receptions on his career and currently is 14th all-time. He sits five receptions behind Steve Smith Sr and Travis Kelce is the only one active player ahead of him.

Legendary Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne currently has the 10th spot all time with 1070 receptions. Allen would need to average over 6 receptions a game through the final stretch of the season to break into the top 10 all-time in the NFL.

Keenan Allen now sits alone at the top of the Chargers record books over legends like Antonio Gates, Charlie Joiner, Kellen Winslow and Lance Alworth.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Steelers vs. Chargers notes: Khalil Mack gets Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert hobbled

Steelers' supposed 'Terrible Towel' invasion of Chargers' SoFi Stadium grabs NBC focus

Chargers win vs Steelers: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 10

Chargers lose breakout rookie to injury during win vs. Steelers in Week 10

Published
Thomas Martinez
THOMAS MARTINEZ

Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News