Keenan Allen hilariously reminds Jim Harbaugh of simple record breaking play
The Los Angeles Chargers emphatically secured a conference win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football.
Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen entered the night two receptions shy of breaking the Chargers franchise record held by former teammate Antonio Gates at 955 receptions. Allen tied Gates early in the third quarter with a first down reception on third down.
The Chargers had the game well under control late in the fourth quarter and had the ball. Allen was still stuck tied with Gates for the record. Head coach Jim Harbaugh listened to Keenan Allen. Allen, knowing the game situation, asked, "Can we just do a speed sweep or something?"
Coach Harbaugh, according to Allen, was trying to find a way to get Allen the record when he made the speed sweep suggestion. Harbaugh then called it in to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The play was executed perfectly and Allen secured sole possesion of the franshise record.
"They actually called me a genius, like dang why didn't I think of that," Allen said of the coaching staff on the play suggestion.
"You mean to tell me you didn't think of that?" Allen jokingly quipped through a laugh.
Keenan Allen among the all-time leaders
Keenan Allen currently has 1026 receptions on his career and currently is 14th all-time. He sits five receptions behind Steve Smith Sr and Travis Kelce is the only one active player ahead of him.
Legendary Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne currently has the 10th spot all time with 1070 receptions. Allen would need to average over 6 receptions a game through the final stretch of the season to break into the top 10 all-time in the NFL.
Keenan Allen now sits alone at the top of the Chargers record books over legends like Antonio Gates, Charlie Joiner, Kellen Winslow and Lance Alworth.
