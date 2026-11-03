Obvious Khalil Mack, Bears Trade is a Formality for Chargers at This Point

By far the best thing the Los Angeles Chargers have accomplished this season is their efforts to convince everyone that they won’t be blowing things up or selling anything at the NFL trade deadline.

Little on the field by the Chargers has qualified for the “best” qualifier, so that’s all they really have left.

It’s time for the Chargers to trade Khalil Mack.

The Chargers have even confused other NFL teams with their unwillingness to talk shop so far. But they just hit 0-7 out of the bye, turning in their worst offensive performance of the season so far, which should get Mike McDaniel fired in organizations that make any sense.

A Mack trade is a close second at this point.

Chargers’ Khalil Mack trade to Bears outlook

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't about the Chargers getting quality future assets. It’s about doing right by Khalil Mack.

After all, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has made it pretty clear that the Chicago Bears would be interested in the idea of a reunion with Mack.

Mack himself, at least, is trying to keep things civil and professional before the likely move.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately,” Mack said, according to Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all time. That’s kind of been my thing in years past.”

Good on Mack, but where this is going is obvious. He had pondered retirement before agreeing to another one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. If this is it, going out with this version of the Chargers would be unfortunate.

Mack is still playing great ball, too, hence the interest from contenders. Across 71 percent of the defense’s snaps, he’s ranked 23rd out of 110 EDGEs in total grade at PFF. He’s tallied 16 pressures, three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Mack’s expiring contract and the obvious lack of any leverage the Chargers hold in trade talks is going to be pretty appealing to contenders, too.

Sometimes the right move is the obvious one. The Chargers don’t seem to understand that fully yet. But once they do, letting Mack reunite with the Bears is a no-brainer, as is selling off almost anything else other teams might want before possibly blowing up the coaching staff next offseason.

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