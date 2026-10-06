Does Khalil Mack's Contract Make Him an Appealing Trade Candidate?

The Los Angeles Chargers are sitting at a winless record going into Week 5 of the NFL season. Every team throughout the league's history who have had a similar situation as the Bolts, have one specific thing in common. They are succumbed to various amounts of trade talk.

The Chargers who have struggled immensely, are now the talk of the town when it comes to available players. One of those players is star edge Khalil Mack.

ESPN senior reporter Dan Graziano predicted Khalil Mack as a possible trade candidate. He explained that the value of his contract would be the selling point. The elite veteran's contract is only $8 million because of the $10 million signing bonus already paid. For a player like Mack, that is a crazy deal for a team trying to bolster their defensive line. However, would the chargers even consider this?

What Would a Mack Trade Actually Mean?

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question is what the Chargers would actually be getting by moving Mack. If the team is already struggling this badly, trading one of its best known defensive players could be a sign that the front office is ready to make some changes.

There is still a lot of value in having a player like him on the roster. Mack has been around the league for a long time, and he has been through pretty much every type of situation an NFL player can go through. For a team trying to get a better front on the defensive side, Mack would be a dream come true. He is one of the main stars no matter what team he is on.

Another note is that the Chargers have to be realistic about where they are.

If the losses keep piling up, it becomes harder to justify keeping every veteran player simply because they are an important part of the current team. At some point, the Chargers have to start asking what their roster could look like a year or two from now. That is where Mack becomes an interesting situation.

The contract makes him easier for another team to look at, but that does not mean Los Angeles has to move him. They would still have to receive something that makes the decision worth it obviously. There is also the possibility that the Chargers could turn their season around. NFL seasons can change quickly, and moving a player too early could come back to hurt them if the team suddenly starts playing better.

That is why this situation is not as simple as putting Mack’s name on a list of potential trade candidates.

Khalil Mack is a likely trade candidate from the Chargers after their 0-4 start, per @AdamSchefter.



Mack, who’s on an $18 million expiring contract, has three sacks in four games. pic.twitter.com/iDbru5w6JW — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 5, 2026