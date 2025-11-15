Khalil Mack's surging Bolts back on track, 5 things to know for Chargers vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers began this season with a 3-0 mark, defeating each of their AFC West rivals once. However, Jim Harbaugh’s team would then drop three of their next four games, including home setbacks to the Commanders and Colts. However, the 7-3 Bolts are now in the midst of another three-game winning streak. Harbaugh’s club has bested the Vikings, Titans, and Steelers by a combined 89-40 during that stretch.
Last week’s 25-10 victory over Pittsburgh saw the Chargers play turnover-free football for the first time since the club’s Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Brazil.
That wasn’t the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have dropped three of their last four games after opening the season at 4-1. Liam Coen’s team coughed up the ball twice last week at Houston, including a Trevor Lawrence fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the final play of the game Jacksonville squandered a 29-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 36-29 loss to the Texans.
Chargers vs. Jaguars History
These franchises haven’t clashed since 2022, and the clubs actually met twice that year. In Week 3 at SoFi Stadium, head coach Doug Pederson’s club rolled to a convincing 38-10 victory over the Bolts. Four months later at Jacksonville, the Chargers appeared on their way to a lopsided playoff victory. They picked off Lawrence four times in the first half and owned a 27-0 second-quarter lead. Lawrence responded with four touchdown passes, the Bolts were outscored 31-3 the rest of the game and the Jaguars pulled off a 31-30 comeback victory.
What Happened to the Jaguars’ Opportunistic Touch?
Despite a slew of injuries to the running back corps and the offensive line, the Chargers entered Week 11 ranked 10th in the league in rushing yards per game (123.1). That’s better than the team managed during the 2024 season (110.7). And quarterback Justin Herbert has already run for a career-best 324 yards.
The Jaguars still rank second in the league with 17 takeaways, but their knack for forcing turnovers has cooled down considerably. Coen’s club came up with 14 opponent’s miscues during Jacksonville’s 4-1 start. Since then, the team has dropped three of its last four outings and have a total of three takeaways.
Keep an Eye on Ageless Chargers’ OLB Khail Mack
Since his return in Week 7, the nine-time Pro Bowler has made his presence felt. Khalil Mack has totaled nine tackles and three sacks. Last Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, he corralled Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone for a safety. In just six games, Mack is tied for second on the club with four sacks.
It’s been a rocky year for Trevor Lawrence. He’s totaled 172 yards on the ground, and leads the Jaguars with four rushing TDs. But he’s been sacked 26 times and lost two of his four fumbles. Lawrence has hit on just 59.5 percent of his throws, and has racked up nearly as many turnovers (9) as touchdown passes (10).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Despite winning streak, NFL experts don't believe in Chargers in wild Super Bowl odds
Chargers return to scene of wildcard loss to face Jaguars in pivotal AFC matchup
ESPN makes buzzworthy prediction about Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter