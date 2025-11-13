ESPN makes buzzworthy prediction about Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter
The talk for most of the season for the Los Angeles Chargers has centered around offensive injuries. Rashawn Slater this. Joe Alt that. Najee Harris. Omarion Hampton. Now Oronde Gadsden, and on and on.
Through it all, the Chargers have played elite defense. And Jesse Minter is finally getting recognized for it.
While the offense stumbled around last Sunday night against Pittsburgh, the Chargers made Aaron Rodgers look absolutely pedestrian. Khalil Mack even jump-started the scoring with a safety that led to a 25-0 run.
"The Chargers have successful coaches and a legitimately great defense," ESPN writes this week in a story analyzing the AFC's best teams. While the offensive injuries remain a serious concern, and the defense has been down multiple starters as recently as last week against the Titans, L.A. is beginning to get healthy."
After the hiccup of a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bolts have held their last three opponents to a combined 40 points. Offensive injuries or not, pretty easy to piece together a three-game winning streak when the other team doesn't break 20.
Jim Harbaugh's greatness notwithstanding, ESPN believes Minter's performance this season will lead to him getting him a head coaching in the NFL in 2026.
"Given Mike Macdonald's success in Seattle and Minter's similar background, it would be a surprise if the Chargers' defensive coordinator makes it through the 2026 hiring cycle without leaving for a head coaching job somewhere else," the story says. "As it stands, while the Chargers don't have quite as much talent at all three levels as the Seahawks, they have young standouts who have played better under Minter than they had in prior stops."
