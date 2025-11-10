Chargers' patchwork OL - without trade acquisition Trevor Penning - dominates Steelers
Maybe hold off on those obituaries that state the cause of death for the 2025 Los Angeles Chargers was "injuries at offensive tackle."
Yes, Jesse Minter's defense made Aaron Rodgers look 41 going on 71. And Justin Herbert produced another MVP-candidate performance highlighted by two crucial lasers to Ladd McConkey. But the surprising facet of Sunday night's 25-10 domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers - in front of the "Terrible Towel" invasion, even - was how well the Chargers' makeshift offensive line not only protect Herbert but also opened holes for the running game.
Granted, Herbert was sacked five times in 33 drop-backs, so it's not like the line produced a "clean sheet." But the Chargers eventually wrangled control of defensive slugfest because running back Kimani Vidal found holes in the Steelers' defense.
He wound up with 95 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, proving Harbaugh still has belief in his line despite the season-ending losses of star bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. And against Pittsburgh they didn't even need new trade acquisition Trevor Penning, who didn't see the field.
The line of center Bradley Bozeman, guards Mekhi Becton and Zion Johnson, and tackles Austin Deculus and Trey Pipkins played every snap.
In its Monday Morning Quarterback thoughts, Sports Illustrated highlighted the Chargers' line and Harbaugh's job of holding it together.
Who Gets Credit For Chargers' OL Holding It Together?
"The team made it work with Austin Deculus at left tackle and Trey Pipkins III at right tackle," SI writes. "You might be familiar with Pipkins. He’s in his seventh year with the Chargers and has started more than 60 games there. You’d be less familiar with Deculus (or at least I was). He’s now on his fourth team after the Texans drafted him in the sixth round in 2022. Sunday was his fifth career start.
'So what happened next? The Chargers rushed for 115 yards and beat the Steelers on Sunday night, 25–10. It wasn’t perfect—the line did allow five sacks. But given the circumstances, it sure looks like a good example of more Jim Harbaugh magic, where somehow, someway, regardless of who is out there, his teams always have the capacity to play to that kind of identity.'
