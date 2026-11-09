Time for Chargers to Have Uncomfortable Ladd McConkey Conversation After Latest Injury

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s all eyes on whether they will be big sellers at the NFL trade deadline and the possible hot seats of Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel.

Don’t forget, unfortunately, the latest Justin Herbert injury that could cost the star quarterback time.

There are other issues, too, but there’s one to circle in red way down the list that deserves more attention than it’s getting right now: Ladd McConkey is hurt again.

NFL trade deadline overshadowing Chargers’ Ladd McConkey problem

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest Ladd McConkey injury was one of the strangest yet.

McConkey wasn’t a major point of concern on the injury report all week, which in of itself is pretty rare now. But by the time the game kicked off, the Chargers had already ruled him "questionable" to return. Only reporting later attempted to clear the air: He was dealing with back spasms during pregame warmups.

So, the uncomfortable McConkey topic: He’s not reliable.

The Chargers are 0-8. When thinking about long-term building blocks, McConkey’s name should be right there next to guys like Herbert, Joe Alt, Omarion Hampton and Tuli Tuipulotu, to name a few.

McConkey is about to turn just 25 years old and is on a rookie contract. He should make that list. But frankly, he’s regressed statistically every single season since his rookie debut (82 catches, 1,149 yards, seven scores) and questions about his size (listed at 185 pounds, 6’0”) seem warranted after the injuries have piled up.

McConkey has a massive list of injuries, soft-tissue and otherwise, on the resume. In no special order, we’re talking about knee strains, calf strains, rib fractures, concussions, foot injuries and now this back issue.

Limited attendance here disrupts both McConkey and the Chargers’ offense. He played 73 percent of the snaps over 14 starts as a rookie. He played 78 percent over 12 starts last year. He’s started just three games in 2026 at 53 percent of the snaps.

There are obviously other major problems for the Chargers across the board. And there’s a conversation about the organization's training and approach to injury prevention worth having, too, because the injury rate in Los Angeles on an annual basis borders on preposterous.

But specifically with McConkey, it makes him unreliable. Quentin Johnston has drop issues and Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith haven’t fully emerged. McConkey should be the No. 1 and a critical piece.

Going into a draft where the Chargers might pick first and get Jeremiah Smith to pair with McConkey, that sounds good. But so did bringing McDaniel to Los Angeles to help Herbert.

Realistically, the Chargers have very few proper building blocks for three-plus years down the road right now. And things have hit a point with McConkey where it’s even worth questioning if he classifies as one of those.

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