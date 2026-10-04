Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? Chargers vs. Seahawks Updates for Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to be a staple of the injury report ahead of his team’s Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

McConkey has had multiple nagging injuries through three games, which have played a part in the super-underwhelming Mike McDaniel-Justin Herbert offense for the winless Chargers.

That’s to say nothing, of course, for the fantasy football players who invested in McConkey early and probably have similar records to those Chargers right now.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Seahawks.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Seahawks, Week 4

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McConkey “is likely” to play despite the foot injury that is “not considered as serious.”

The Chargers listed McConkey as “questionable” on the final injury report due to a new foot injury. He missed one practice and was limited during the other two during the week.

Ladd McConkey suffered a rib injury in Week 1, then played through it in Week 2. He then played through injuries in the Week 3 loss, too.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ladd McConkey’s injury is a disaster for the Chargers. If he’s on the field, there’s a chance it helps with the spacing of McDaniel’s offense because defenses need to respect him.

That said, despite the injuries and limited reps, McConkey still leads the Chargers in receiving with 12 catches on 15 targets for 183 yards and one score.

The depth chart is a mess. Tre Harris has yet to emerge. Quentin Johnston is still dropping passes. KeAndre Lambert-Smith is on injured reserve and McDaniel draft pick Brenen Thompson is out with an injury.

There will be chances for McConkey if he’s on the field. But from a fantasy football perspective, he’s a no-go, because he’s racked up multiple injuries already and just how close he is to 100 percent is hard to say.

As a whole, the Chargers are a no-fly zone in the fantasy football realm. McConkey is just the best example. And if he’s not posting a good game in Seattle, odds are the Chargers will fall to 0-4.

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