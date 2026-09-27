Chargers Confidence Meter: Does LA Have a Chance to Pull off an Upset?

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into one of the toughest games of their young season. After starting the year winless, they will travel across the country to take on the undefeated Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

On paper, the matchup is difficult. The Chargers have not found much consistency through the first two weeks, while Buffalo has scored 36 points against Houston and 41 against Detroit. Now the Bolts has to figure out how to slow down a Bills offense that has already shown it can put points on the board in a hurry.

That does not mean that they have no chance. In fact, this is exactly the kind of game where anybody has an opportunity to change the conversation surrounding the season. The Chargers biggest challenge will be finding a way to keep Buffalo from controlling the game from the opening drive. Josh Allen creates problems in multiple ways, and the defense cannot simply focus on stopping him as a passer. His ability to extend plays and make something happen when a play breaks down makes him especially difficult to defend.

That puts a major responsibility on the defense.

The Chargers also need a much stronger offensive performance. McDaniel and company need production from their running game and their playmakers. A balanced offensive attack would be especially valuable because it could help keep Allen and the Bills offense on the sideline. Long drives would not only give them the opportunities to score, but also help control the pace of the game.

Opening two games under Greg Roman last two seasons: 75.82 avg offensive efficiency — 10th in NFL



With Mike McDaniel: 17.97 — 29th



L.A. also has 5 turnovers and 7 fumbles — both the most through two games for a McDaniel offense.



On the Chargers O: https://t.co/UjgXPzpSFv — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 26, 2026

What the Chargers Need to Do

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also the issue of starting fast.

Through two games, Los Angeles has scored only 28 total points. That is not enough production for a team preparing to face Buffalo on the road. They cannot afford to spend three quarters trying to find an offensive rhythm and then expect to suddenly turn the game around in the fourth.

They need to establish themselves early. That could mean taking calculated chances on offense, getting the running game involved and allowing Herbert to attack when the opportunities are there. The Bolts do not necessarily need to turn the game into a shootout, but they do need to put pressure on Buffalo to keep scoring.

Defensively, the focus has to remain on preventing the big play. Josh Allen and the offense have enough talent to punish mistakes, and giving up easy touchdowns would make an already difficult assignment even harder.

There is also an emotional element to this game. The Chargers are already facing questions about how this season is going to unfold. A third consecutive loss would leave them searching for answers before even reaching October. A victory however, would immediately give this team something it has been missing and that is momentum.

Most importantly, they needs to play its most complete game of the season. If the Chargers can stay within striking distance entering the fourth quarter, they might just be able to pull of an awesome win.

Bolts and Bills collide in Buffalo 🔥



Stream @chargers vs @BuffaloBills at 1P ET LIVE on FOX One. @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/KPt69fhj3c — FOX One (@foxone) September 26, 2026