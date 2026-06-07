Bold Prediction Smartly Has Chargers Ending Frustrating Streak in AFC West

On the bottom half of his list of the 100 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season, Conor Orr of SI.com snuck in this little prognostication at No. 63 when it came to the final standings in the AFC West in 2026.

Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders will bring up the rear in the division. However, he has new head coach Klint Kubiak leading the Silver and Black to a 7-10 record. That’s quite the improvement considering the Raiders won three games in 2025 and are a combined 7-27 these last two seasons.

Orr has both the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs finishing 11-6. That’s a three-win drop-off for Sean Payton’s reigning AFC West title holders, and a five-victory improvement for Andy Reid’s club.

A bold prediction has the Chargers winning the AFC West in 2026

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Last (actually first) but not least are the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh’s club has been a playoff participant with an 11-6 mark in each of the last two seasons and the pick here is that the Bolts finish with a 13-4 record. This franchise hasn’t reached that victory total since finishing 13-3 in 2009.

What a coincidence. That’s also the last time this franchise, based in San Diego at the time, won an AFC West championship. That was the end of a four-year division title run which began with head coach Marty Schottenheimer (14-2 in 2006) and ended with Norv Turner at the controls the final three seasons.

It’s been a long division title drought for the Bolts

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Since the Chargers’ last AFC West title, the Chiefs have won a total of 10 division titles (2010, 2016-24) and the Broncos six titles (2011-15, 2025). Of course, finishing in first place would mean a home playoff game for Harbaugh’s club. And that’s something that the franchise hasn’t experienced since… (you guessed it) the 2009 season.

All told, the team has played in seven consecutive road postseason contests dating back to 2013. Of course, the Bolts have lost four straight playoff games, the last two under Harbaugh, by a combined score of 120-73.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers look like a much-improved team

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There is a lot to be encouraged about. The Chargers’ offensive line figures to be healthier this year, and the retooling on inside of this unit—led by veteran center Tyler Biadasz—should pay off. Likewise running back Omarion Hampton, who missed eight games during his rookie season. And two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert appears to have a more balanced supporting cast.

Add in a rising defense and the fact that the Chargers own a division-best 9-3 record vs. their AFC West rivals since 2024, a first-place finish may not be such a bold prediction after all.