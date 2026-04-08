ESPN Analysts Combine to Map Out First Two Days of Chargers’ 2026 Draft

Is this ESPN’s version of The Avengers? All kidding aside, here’s an interesting concept. There are 257 total picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The network has taken its top four analysts—Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates—and had them combine their forces for a three-round mock. In the order that they are listed, Kiper, Miller, Reid, and Yates, will make picks in the first three rounds on a rotating basis.

Conveniently, there are exactly 100 selections in the first three rounds, which means each analyst will give their selection on 25 players.

For example, Kiper has the Las Vegas Raiders taking quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) first overall. That followed by Miller having the New York Jets going for defensive terror Arvell Reese (Ohio State) at No. 2. Then there are Reid’s and Yates, respectively. You get the picture.

In the case of the Los Angeles Chargers, their first three selections are in the first- (No. 22), second- (No. 55), and third-round (No. 86), respectively.

Chargers predicted to go defensive line in first round

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller had the Bolts’ first-round pick and opted for Auburn University edge performer Keldric Faulk. “This is a bit of a projection, but the 20-year-old Faulk has untapped potential (7.0 sacks the past two seasons). I see elite strength, movement and length along with alignment versatility on the D-line.”

Faulk has been a solid performer against the run, something that could appeal to head coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks is also key to a team that lost edge Odafe Oweh (10.5 sacks in 13 games, including playoffs) in free agency to the Washington Commanders.

More help for the offensive line in Round 2

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It was Reid’s turn in the second round. He had the team bolstering the interior of the offensive line with University of Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer. “I think Farmer will be picked higher than expected,” said Reid, “he didn’t allow any sacks over 12 games last season. The Chargers have a need at both guard spots, and he would compete with Cole Strange and Trevor Penning inside.”

The interior of the Chargers’ offensive line has been a big point of emphasis. General manager Joe Hortiz signed Strange (Dolphins) and re-signed Penning. Center Bradley Bozeman retired, but the team added Tyler Biadasz—who was cut loose by the Commanders. Left guard Zion Johnson joined the Browns, and big-time disappointment Mekhi Becton was cut loose after flopping at right guard.

Bolts’ secondary adds a former Longhorn

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was back to the defensive side of the ball in the third round. And it’s back to Matt Miller. He opted for University of Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad. “The Chargers’ biggest remaining need is at cornerback,” explained Miller, and Muhammad has the speed and length to be an effective outside starter.”

Hortiz and the Chargers have only two remaining selections as of this writing—those being fourth- and sixth-round picks at No. 123 and No. 204, respectively. All told, it will be interesting to see the team’s strategy during the three-day process.