Chargers Still Have One Position That Needs to be Addressed in Draft

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away and all 32 clubs are in preparation for the three-day event in Pittsburgh. A pair of NFL.com writers, Gennaro Filice (NFC) and Nick Shook (AFC), looked at all 16 teams in their assigned conferences and gave their thoughts on what each team needs to do during the draft

When it comes to the Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, Shook feels that the “goal” is for general manager Joe Hortiz and the Bolts is to look, somewhat surprisingly, for another receiver. His explanation seemed to revolve around appeasing the coach that is now running the offense.

Is it better for the Chargers to draft another receiver?

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and guard Zion Johnson (77) during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“The Chargers have a solid starting trio of ﻿Quentin Johnston﻿, ﻿Ladd McConkey﻿ and ﻿Tre Harris,” said Shook, “but I think there’s room for another playmaker in this group. If the offensive line can hold up (unlike last year), ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ could maximize a new addition in the receiving corps. Plus, another playmaker will allow new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to ramp up the pre-snap window dressing and create advantages as he has been known to do.”

It’s interesting to note Shook’s remark about the Chargers’ offensive line holding up can’t be ignored. A year ago, due mainly to sustained injuries to left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt, as well as poor play by the interior of this unit, the Bolts’ front received the third-lowest grade in the NFL in 2025 by Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers will have several new looks on the offensive line

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The franchise was somewhat quiet this offseason in free agency in terms of adding veteran talent. This despite the fact that the club had (and still does) have plenty of salary-cap room at its disposal.

Nonetheless, there were some personnel changes made up front. Tyler Biadasz takes over at center for retired Bradley Bozeman, while Cole Strange replaces jettisoned Mekhi Becton at right guard. The left guard spot remains open with Zion Johnson's departure to Cleveland, although versatile Trevor Penning could factor there.

So would it actually make sense for Hortiz to invest another pick on a wide receiver? The Chargers only have a total of five selections, one each in the first, second, third, fourth, and sixth rounds. It’s worth noting that 12-year veteran Keenan Allen remains an unsigned free agent as of this writing.

Keeping QB Justin Herbert safe and sound is important in 2026

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

And frankly, despite a couple of free-agent additions, Hortiz may want to use more than one of those five picks on making sure their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback doesn’t take the same beating (sacked 60 times in 17 games, including playoffs) that he did this past season.

The Los Angeles Chargers have won 11 regular-season games in each of Jim Harbaugh’s first two seasons as head coach. The team has also reached the playoffs these past two seasons, but managed a combined 15 points in losses at Houston (32-12) and at New England (16-3). While adding another young wideout may garner some excitement, keeping Herbert out of harm’s way has to be the club’s top priority.