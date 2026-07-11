1 NFL Free Agency Addition for Chargers Creates a Different Breakout Candidate

Usually, when teams like the Los Angeles Chargers go big in NFL free agency signing players, it helps fuel narratives that the new arrival will be a breakout in his new surroundings.

Good examples this year include Chargers signings like running back Keaton Mitchell and tight end Charlie Kolar. Those guys arrive and get a chance at a big breakout in a Mike McDaniel offense, mostly because they get a shot to play with quarterback Justin Herbert.

But this isn’t always the case.

There is, for example, one interesting thing happening on the defensive side of the ball this summer for defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell.

NFL free agency signing creates Jamaree Caldwell breakout scenario

Jamaree Caldwell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At face value, the Chargers signing Dalvin Tomlinson was as ho-hum as it gets. The one-year deal worth $6.2 million was merely to plug the gap left by departures such as Da'Shawn Hand and Naquan Jones. Not a huge ordeal.

But that might not be true for Caldwell.

With Tomlinson in town to specifically soak up a ton of run-based snaps, it might just free up Caldwell to make the bigger splash plays in the scheme.

ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote about this recently while suggesting that Caldwell is the Chargers’ biggest breakout candidate next season.

“The Chargers added Dalvin Tomlinson, a quintessential run-stuffing nose tackle, in free agency,” Solak wrote. “It's easy to infer they'll give Caldwell a few more pass-rush opportunities besides Tomlinson, and he has the requisite quickness and flexibility to be a quick penetration player who creates cleanup opportunities for other rushers.”

It’s saying something that Caldwell, not one of the flashy McDaniel offensive pieces, is the pick for a national outlet like this.

Caldwell deserves it, though. The third-round pick from 2025 played 487 snaps on defense last year with five starts, but didn’t get a ton of pass-rushing production with just one sack and three pressures.

It’s clear, though, that the Chargers liked what they saw from Caldwell and want to potentially expand on what he’s going to be asked to do in 2026. Considering the Chargers switched to Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator this offseason and that needs that to go smoothly, it would be nothing but a good thing if Caldwell is the team’s biggest outright breakout while the offense improves overall, too.

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