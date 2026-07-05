Chargers Would be Wise to Follow 2027 NFL Mock Draft That Goes Back To Hurricanes

The deepest part of the NFL offseason means positional rankings, training camp battles to watch and even mock drafts for the Los Angeles Chargers.

That latter point for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers might just be the most interesting of the bunch.

There are so many different ways the season could turn out for the Chargers now that Mike McDaniel is in town to help out Justin Herbert. A range of outcomes, from the Lombardi Trophy itself on down, seems reasonable.

An extension of that is the huge range of outcomes the Chargers might be looking at by next year’s draft.

NFL mock draft links Chargers to Hurricanes again

Ahmad Moten | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing feels certain: Chargers fans probably don’t want to hear about the team drafting more offensive linemen. Not only is it a tad dull, a serious need there probably means that things didn’t go too well during the regular season, McDaniel or not.

Rejoice, then, because Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently penned a new 2027 mock draft and has the Chargers picking Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten.

“The Chargers appear intent on recreating Miami's dominant 2025 defensive line, which isn't a bad strategy,” Renner wrote. “Ahmad Moten Sr. is a prototypical three-technique who can penetrate the backfield with his twitchy get-off.”

Moten tallied 4.5 sacks last year with the Hurricanes and, in theory, should keep on ascending next year.

Poetic, really. The Chargers drafted Miami’s Akheem Mesidor this year and hope he can make an immediate impact alongside the likes of Khalil Mack. He’s also the long-term plan in a tandem with Tuli Tuipulotu.

Also poetic, it seems, because the Chargers appeared to make a mistake a few years ago by letting an overlooked free-agent success story like Poona Ford leave on the open market. They started to correct the mistake a bit this offseason, at least, by making sure they re-signed Teair Tart to a contract extension early in the process.

Right now, the Chargers don’t have a ton of depth behind Tart. They’re also seemingly on a bit of shaky ground at the nose with smaller free-agent signing Dalvin Tomlinson as the major name to know.

If the Chargers aren’t drafting an offensive lineman early in next year’s draft, once again beefing up the depth of the front seven for the long-term stretch might make the most sense. And thanks to Mesidor and others, few teams would have better insight into Moten before the draft process really starts.

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