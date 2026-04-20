Chargers 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Fixing Biggest Needs on Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a disappointing team in the realm of NFL free agency, allowing many opportunities to pass them by. This has been partially confirmed by general manager Joe Hortiz coming out and discussing his free agent philosophies and why he allowed players to go to other NFL organizations.

That said, this approach has led to plenty of holes on the current roster, yielding the need for an extremely strong draft. With this seven-round mock draft, the team will be right back in contending shape.

Chargers 7-Round Mock Draft

Nate Gosney

Round 1, Pick 22 - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

With plenty of options for the Chargers off the board by this point, including the dream scenario of Olaivavega Ioane going to the Bolts at 22, they should look to trade down and find an extra selection on day two of the NFL Draft.

However, in this scenario, we will avoid trades (or, more accurately, no team was willing to trade up), and the Chargers select TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson. Adding an EDGE rusher is top of mind for the Bolts, as Khalil Mack is aging, Tuli Tuipolotu is due for a pricey extension and this Chargers defense has proof of it being at its very best when there are three capable EDGE defenders on the roster.

Chargers draft expert, Thomas Martinez, has an entire report on his fit with the Bolts, with an excerpt discussing: "Parker is a powerful edge rusher with a jarring long arm strike and a ferocious motor. He is not a perfect prospect but he has a great foundation. Parker is a young prospect, as a true junior, with plenty to work on, but his strength is NFL-ready."

Round 2, Pick 55 - Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, there are plenty of targets for the Bolts. Guys like Chase Bistontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, and R Mason Thomas were all of the board by this point, but an obvious selection of Gennings Dunker remained.

Adding Dunker will immediately upgrade the weakest position on the roster, the second offensive guard spot. Martinez reports Dunker as: "Dunker excels on the move, he does not have the movement skills to survive at tackle in the NFL and will be a prime candidate to move inside. He has played both left and right guard before but in limited snaps in 2022. Iowa runs a Shanahan-inspired outside zone scheme, and Dunker has excelled blocking on the move and the second level. He plays through the whistle and enjoys burying defenders."

Round 3, Pick 86 - Darrell Jackson Jr., IDL, Florida State

With the offensive guard and third EDGE rusher situations being taken care of, the Chargers now have a bit more leeway for luxury picks and adding in rooms that have set starters. Interior defensive line is one of the stronger rooms for the Bolts, but a true standout alongside Teair Tart has yet to appear.

Both Justin Eboigbe and Jamaree Caldwell were drafted in this range in the last two years under Joe Hortiz, but having another body could never hurt. Darrell Jackson Jr., out of Florida State, is viewed as a 6'5 athletic monster with high-end potential but needs proper coaching and time to see his athletic traits truly flourish.

Round 4, Pick 123 - Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

With a cornerback room that just lost Benjamin St-Juste and is projected to lose Donte Jackson at the end of the year due to contract expiration, the Bolts need to start looking to the future. Tacario Davis is close to a clone of St-Juste and could play an immediate role as another lengthy boundary cornerback.

Davis is 6'3 and ran a 4.41 forty-yard dash, giving alluring athletic testing to his disappointing 2025 film, with many believing he will take a bigger leap than he did. With enough flashes on film and the athletic prowess, the Chargers snag him up in the fourth-round to allow Steve Clinkscale a chance to mold him into the player he can truly be.

Round 6, Pick 204 - Matt Gulbin, Center, Michigan State

With only one selection after the fourth round, the Chargers are finally paying their dues in the 2024 Elijah Molden trade and the Odafe Oweh trade that occured in this last midseason mark. With that one selection, the Bolts opt to select Matt Gulbin, a longtime offensive lineman out of Michigan State.

Gulbin has played Center, left and right guard, giving immediate depth to all three spots for the Bolts. He also has a strong 79.2 PFF Zone blocking grade, proving he could be a fit for this Mike McDaniel-led offense. A perfect depth option to end off this 2026 NFL Draft Class.

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