Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Ryan comparisons for Chargers' Justin Herbert should hype fans

The big expectation, or at least hope around the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is that new coordinator Mike McDaniel takes Justin Herbert to new levels.

Almost seems silly to those unfamiliar with the inner workings of the changes for the Chargers. Here’s Herbert, a guy generally accepted as a top-five passer at his best, who has a 5,000-yard campaign on his resume and plenty of other accolades.

But it’s never really that simple, is it?

As an organization, the Chargers have somewhat failed Herbert, be it so-so personnel decisions around him and by churning through a big list of offensive coordinators. The last, Greg Roman, was so out of tune with the modern NFL that even good friend Jim Harbaugh had to move on and get with the times.

The time is now, it seems. And some odd quarterback comparisons for Herbert seem like a good thing, too.

Justin Herbert’s big changes earn big comparisons

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers fans probably don’t want to hear Herbert compared to Tua Tagovailoa anymore. That debate is in the dirt: Herbert’s thriving, while his supposed competition from his draft class is now on his second team.

But pump the brakes for just a second.

A big emphasis for the Chargers has been McDaniel demanding that Herbert change his footwork this summer in certain looks, helping him get the ball out faster.

As ESPN’s Kris Rhim explained, McDaniel did the same with Tagovailoa and produced his only Pro Bowl nod while the Dolphins led the NFL in total offense in 2023.

How about another comparison?

Matt Ryan.

Rhim explained that McDaniel was part of the coaching staff in Atlanta that did the same for Ryan.

Ryan won an MVP and went to the Super Bowl.

McDaniel told Rhim the following: "You're throwing a five-yard out route, how can we get 12 on that? Well, our timing, based on our footwork and when we're able to throw, has a big portion in the overall maximization of that five-yard out route."

Obviously, other things went into Ryan and the Falcons going nuclear on the way to the Super Bowl. But the Chargers hope McDaniel is a part of the puzzle that leads to similar things for the Chargers.

And he just might be. Herbert’s talent is undeniable. Now, he’s got a savant of a coordinator overseeing a revamped offensive line and a cast of weapons that has never been aided toward elite status.

Might Herbert be next on the list when recounting McDaniel’s stunning quarterback achievements?

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