Chargers Give Rams Company as Threat to Make Super Bowl a Home Game

The Los Angeles Chargers are a Super Bowl threat.

Good timing, too: The Super Bowl in February of 2026 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, meaning Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert could walk right into a home game with the Lombardi Trophy at stake.

That’s getting ahead of things, of course. Herbert needs to reach the next level with Mike McDaniel in town as offensive coordinator and an upgraded offensive line keeping him healthy. The defense needs to survive the transition away from elite coordinator Jesse Minter. And the franchise needs to shake its very rough history with the injury bug.

Much needs to go right, but that’s true for any team. And the current vibes make it seem like the Los Angeles Rams aren’t the only threat to make the Super Bowl a home game.

Chargers’ Super Bowl hype isn’t unrealistic

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The national vibes are starting to pick up on what Chargers fans have been saying for a while now: There’s no reason to think of Harbaugh’s team as anything less than a serious contender. Any team with a top-five quarterback can be a contender. Adding McDaniel to Herbert is about as exciting of a move on offense as any team has pulled off this offseason.

And it certainly helps that McDaniel arrives with a new scheme and three new starters on the interior of the offensive line, headed up by new center Tyler Biadasz.

That’s enough to get major names like Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggesting in a simple takeaways column that the Chargers are a serious threat to go to the Super Bowl.

“Still, last year, they won 11 games, mostly without the two tackles that are the center of the team’s identity; they’re upgrading in a big way at tight end; they have young, rising talent at tailback and receiver; and the talent level on defense is really, really good,” Breer wrote. “I think Justin Herbert, with all this around him, should be an MVP candidate.”

Herbert forced the Chargers to 11 wins and the playoffs last year while playing through nagging injuries, including a game one week removed from hand surgery.

Not only is Herbert’s offense healthier, he’s going to get the ball out faster than ever, which should mean even better production while reducing the number of hits he needs to take.

And while the move away from Minter on defense is mildly scary, the theme of continuity for the unit is encouraging. Little is changing and core leadership blocks like Khalil Mack remain.

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