NFL trade deadline’s biggest name sends Chargers fans into frenzy
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the biggest possible buyers going into the NFL trade deadline early next week.
Sure, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh already bought up big once with former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.
But with obvious big needs at positions like offensive line and running back, they continue to get thrown around in speculation as buyers on major names.
One such big name happens to be New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Chargers fans plot a Breece Hall NFL trade deadline deal
Hall played into the fun on social media this week with the above post, which as of this writing, has 19,000 likes and counting and plenty of Chargers fans engaged.
No wonder. Najee Harris is out for the season. First-rounder Omarion Hampton is still hurt. And behind Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins is dealing with an injury, too.
As for Hall? A former second-round pick on the final year of his rookie deal who averages 4.6 yards per carry with 16 rushing scores and eight more scores as a receiver.
If the price is even sort of right, Hall is one of those talents who could uplift Justin Herbert’s offense right away and possibly be a fantastic one-two punch alongside Hampton.
