Chargers could steal former top 10 pick at NFL trade deadline
The time is coming for NFL teams to decide whether they want to unload failed projects for draft capital. That's likely how the Los Angeles Chargers are going to come across offensive linemen at this point in the season. There aren't going to be any star, or even good, offensive lineman made available for trade right now.
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4pm ET and the Chargers could very well still be active shoppers. It's no secret they'd love to add some more offensive lineman to the mix, as that room has been decimated by injuries dating back to the summer.
Who could they possibly target for such help? The New York Giants have actually somewhat of a decent starting offensive line, but that's not why they're being mentioned. Evan Neal, the team's former 2022 first-round pick, just hasn't worked out in the slightest and has been made inactive all season so far.
Evan Neal a realistic target for the Chargers ahead of NFL trade deadline
Neal was once a highly-touted tackle coming out of Alabama. Injuries and poor play in the NFL have left Neal the odd man out in New York, not being able to match the production of his first round draftmate in Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Neal also hasn't played a full season in the NFL, his highest being 13 games as a rookie. Due to his lackluster play at tackle, the Giants attempted to switch the former first rounder to guard during the summer and played there during the preseason. Due to being inactive every week during the regular season, Neal hasn't taken a real snap at guard yet.
The Chargers could swipe Neal for cheap, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.
"He's only 25 years old and was the No. 7 pick in 2022, so the talent is there. He's eligible for free agency at the end of the season and doesn't seem to be in New York's long-term plans. Almost everyone is looking to add offensive line depth this time of year, and there doesn't seem to be much reason for the Giants not to move Neal if they were offered a pick."
This could be a situation where the Chargers and Giants also do a pick swap, due to the Giants having no leverage. Neal has been flat out bad and the Chargers could use the depth. Seems like a move waiting to happen.
