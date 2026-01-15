Odafe Oweh makes his stance about possible Chargers return in free agency clear
In this story:
There weren't many bright spots from the Los Angeles Chargers' wild card loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. One of them was Odafe Oweh's three sacks, which was a single-game postseason franchise record.
It wasn't just Sunday night's game, Oweh has been producing ever since being traded to the Bolts ahead of the deadline. The Chargers sent Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Oweh, along with a day three pick swap. Gilman has played well for the Ravens, but it's safe to say the Chargers got the better end of the deal so far.
The only caveat now is that Oweh is set to be a free agent. The only way this trade can make complete sense for the Chargers is if they retain Oweh long term. Luckily for them, they have the resources to make that happen.
RELATED: Chargers' injured star 'ahead of schedule' and back sooner than expected
Odafe Oweh wants to stay with Chargers ahead of free agency
Oweh spent the 2025-26 season playing on his fifth-year option, as the former 2021 first rounder had a $9.57 million cap hit. He had 10 sacks for the Ravens in 2024, along with 7.5 in just 12 games for the Chargers. Factor in the three sacks he had against the Patriots, Oweh ended his first Chargers season with 10.5 sacks in 13 games.
RELATED: Hot coordinator candidate would be perfect fit for Chargers and Justin Herbert
Spotrac has Oweh's average annual value set at $19.3 million, with a projected contract of three years, $57.9 million. The Chargers have more than enough room to make this happen, as they have the most cap space in the league this offseason. The Bolts are slated to have $103.5 million in available space to work with, before cuts and restructures.
In an offseason where they need to make drastic changes, Oweh is a decision that should be a no-brainer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Mekhi Becton stirs up more drama with controversial comments
Chargers facing urgency to fix team around Justin Herbert before it's too late
Chargers fire Greg Roman, Mike Devlin in coaching staff overhaul
NFL world reacts to Jim Harbaugh searching for his first non-Greg Roman OC
Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.Follow gmengalaxy