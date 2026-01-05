Chargers Week 18 incentive tracker: Who made extra money vs Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't exactly end the regular season the way they'd hoped. In fairness, nobody expected them to win in Week 18 once they announced some starters would rest on Sunday. Justin Herbert was among those that sat on the sidelines all game, among a few others.
Week 18 is a time where players try to hit the incentives placed in their contracts. According to this incentive tracker from Toad Sports on X, the Bolts had three players eligible for a chance to make some extra cash against the Broncos.
Following the loss, let's take a look at which Chargers hit their incentives on Sunday.
Keenan Allen made extra $1 million vs Broncos
The Chargers legend made it clear he'd be playing in this one, as hitting some incentives were important. Here's a breakdown of which incentives Allen was able to achieve:
6 catches: $750k (completed)
9 receiving yards: $250k (completed)
134 receiving yards: $250k
2 touchdowns: $250k
So in the end, Allen was able to complete 2/4 possible incentives for a total of $1 million. A pretty sweet deal when looking at his contract for this year, which included a $1 million signing bonus and base salary of $1,255,000. The added million in incentives is definitely a solid added bonus for Allen, who has been productive this season.
As for Benjamin St-Juste, he wasn't able to record an interception for the extra $125k. Troy Dye also wasn't able to record a sack for the same amount of money.
What's next for the Chargers? In terms of incentives, Justin Herbert has quite a few big ones dependent on playoff success:
Conference championship win: $1.25 million
Super Bowl win: $1.25 million
As the Chargers hope to have a long playoff run for the first time with Herbert, those incentives are worth monitoring.
