Chargers Week 18 incentive tracker: Who made extra money vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't exactly end the regular season the way they'd hoped. In fairness, nobody expected them to win in Week 18 once they announced some starters would rest on Sunday. Justin Herbert was among those that sat on the sidelines all game, among a few others.

Week 18 is a time where players try to hit the incentives placed in their contracts. According to this incentive tracker from Toad Sports on X, the Bolts had three players eligible for a chance to make some extra cash against the Broncos.

NFL Contract Incentives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCGeu1985I — Toad Sports (@ToadSports) December 30, 2025

Following the loss, let's take a look at which Chargers hit their incentives on Sunday.

RELATED: 4 Chargers slated for free agency front office could extend early

Keenan Allen made extra $1 million vs Broncos

The Chargers legend made it clear he'd be playing in this one, as hitting some incentives were important. Here's a breakdown of which incentives Allen was able to achieve:

6 catches: $750k (completed)

9 receiving yards: $250k (completed)

134 receiving yards: $250k

2 touchdowns: $250k

So in the end, Allen was able to complete 2/4 possible incentives for a total of $1 million. A pretty sweet deal when looking at his contract for this year, which included a $1 million signing bonus and base salary of $1,255,000. The added million in incentives is definitely a solid added bonus for Allen, who has been productive this season.

As for Benjamin St-Juste, he wasn't able to record an interception for the extra $125k. Troy Dye also wasn't able to record a sack for the same amount of money.

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Andy Reid, Pete Carroll AFC West coaching drama

What's next for the Chargers? In terms of incentives, Justin Herbert has quite a few big ones dependent on playoff success:

Conference championship win: $1.25 million

Super Bowl win: $1.25 million

As the Chargers hope to have a long playoff run for the first time with Herbert, those incentives are worth monitoring.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Giants emerge in speculation capable of ripping coach from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers

Chargers rookie can make massive offseason impact against Broncos

NFL analysts already targeting Chargers' next defensive coordinator

Chargers-Texans NFL fines hammer leaves more questions than answers

Bolts can sweep the AFC West, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Broncos