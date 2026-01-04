Chargers injury lists, inactives create questions about playoff outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t hide the fact they would rest starters during the Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos while looking ahead to the NFL playoffs.

Even so, seeing the lengthy injury list before kickoff was enough to cause some unease.

Those Chargers issued a list of inactives for the game in Denver, complete with injury designations.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, of course, headed up the list of injured inactives.

Chargers injury status updates, inactives

S Elijah Molden (hamstring)

S Derwin James Jr.

RB Omarion Hampton (ankle)

QB Justin Herbert

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

OT Jamaree Salyer (hamstring)

C Bradley Bozeman (concussion)

trey day pic.twitter.com/ZtUh5SQPqS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 4, 2026

Chargers’ injury impacts on playoff outlook

Luckily for Chargers fans, the hand injury designation for Herbert, if we can even call it that, is nothing more than rest.

Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing hand after a fracture and has played through it for multiple weeks now. His not suiting up against the Broncos was more about making sure it doesn’t get worse than anything else.

Things are a little more complex for the other injuries, though.

Safety Elijah Molden, for example, has been battling nagging injuries for what feels like most of the season. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, too. The Chargers need him at full-go for the playoffs with RJ Mickens already hurting.

That same logic is why the Chargers sat down Derwin James for the game in Denver. Safety was such a deep position for the team earlier in the year that they even traded one away while acquiring Odafe Oweh.

First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton is another head-scratcher. An ankle injury cost him a big chunk of his rookie season earlier this year, so ankle getting listed as the designation here is cause for concern. Kimani Vidal is back from his neck injury, at least.

Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has been a surprise positive at left tackle in recent weeks before a hamstring injury of his own. Jim Harbaugh made it sound like he was trending in the right direction before the playoffs, at least.

Bradley Bozeman’s concussion, if nothing else, will finally give Chargers fans a chance to see more of Andre James. But it’s unlikely anything James does in Week 18 changes the minds of the coaching staff about the spot before the playoffs.

Overall? There are some concerning listings on the inactives for the Chargers. But none hint at major doubt about wild-card round availability.

Now, the key is getting the players who are actually playing in Denver through that game healthy.

