Chargers rookie suffers injury after impressive catch in Week 18
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently down 10 points to the AFC No. 1 seed favorite Denver Broncos. Right before the Chargers scored their three points to cut the lead down, an impressive reception from their rookie fifth-round pick put them in position to do so.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, he was seen limping off the field, giving the Chargers another injury to add to their long-winded reports they have had all season long.
RELATED: 4 Chargers slated for free agency front office could extend early
KeAndre Lambert-Smith Injury In Week 18 Broncos Game
Lambert-Smith, the Chargers 2025 fifth-round rookie selection, has been a small contributor to this Chargers offense. While his production has been limited, his flashes have been shown through the air and on special teams. A nice weapon to have in the back pocket of a banged-up Chargers team.
RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Andy Reid, Pete Carroll AFC West coaching drama
He is now hurt, with reports saying that after his 18-yard catch and run, he was grabbing at his hamstring. He tried to limp off the field, but went back down to the ground in obvious pain.
UPDATE: The Chargers posted on social media that Lambert-Smith will be questionable return with a hamstring injury. Teammate Bud Dupree also has the same designation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Giants emerge in speculation capable of ripping coach from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers
Chargers rookie can make massive offseason impact against Broncos
NFL analysts already targeting Chargers' next defensive coordinator
Chargers-Texans NFL fines hammer leaves more questions than answers
Bolts can sweep the AFC West, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Broncos
Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney