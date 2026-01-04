Chargers rookie suffers injury after impressive catch in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently down 10 points to the AFC No. 1 seed favorite Denver Broncos. Right before the Chargers scored their three points to cut the lead down, an impressive reception from their rookie fifth-round pick put them in position to do so.

Unfortunately for the Bolts, he was seen limping off the field, giving the Chargers another injury to add to their long-winded reports they have had all season long.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith Injury In Week 18 Broncos Game

Lambert-Smith, the Chargers 2025 fifth-round rookie selection, has been a small contributor to this Chargers offense. While his production has been limited, his flashes have been shown through the air and on special teams. A nice weapon to have in the back pocket of a banged-up Chargers team.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith grabbing at his hamstring after beating Pat Surtain on a slant for a first down. Trainers help KLS off the field. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 4, 2026

He is now hurt, with reports saying that after his 18-yard catch and run, he was grabbing at his hamstring. He tried to limp off the field, but went back down to the ground in obvious pain.

UPDATE: The Chargers posted on social media that Lambert-Smith will be questionable return with a hamstring injury. Teammate Bud Dupree also has the same designation.

