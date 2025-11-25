Wild-Card Chargers disrespected in new Super Bowl odds and NFL Power Rankings

Justin Herbert is playing like an MVP and Jim Harbaugh is a football genius and the 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers are currently the top team in the AFC Wild Card chase. But is it all downhill from here for the Bolts?

That seems to be the opinion of NFL experts and oddsmakers, neither of whom give the Chargers a good chance of winning the AFC West or playing in Super Bowl LX. Where does the skepticism come from: the Chargers' past injuries, and future schedule.

Most teams don't survive the loss of their top two offensive tackles (Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt) and top two running backs (Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton). And most teams don't face a grueling down-the-stretch schedule which - after Sunday's layup over the dismal Raiders - features five games against playoff-caliber opponents in the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos.

After last weekend's Bye the Bolts remained at No. 15 in the Power Rankings, well behind the Broncos (No. 2) and Chiefs (No. 10). The Chargers beat both teams earlier in the season.

Writes The Athletic of the doom-and-gloom: "It seems unlikely, but if they can just find a way to stabilize their front five, this is a team that could make a run. But the injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater may be too much to overcome."

The Chargers' odds for Super Bowl LX are +4500, down from +2500 at the start of the season and only 13th-best in the NFL. They are, again, well behind the Chiefs (+1050) and Broncos (+1400).

Jim Harbaugh | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

