Will Omarion Hampton return after the bye? Latest injury update on Chargers RB
It feels like another lifetime ago that we were able to enjoy watching Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
Hampton has not suited up since Week 5 because of an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. Hampton has been eligible to return since Week 10, but the Chargers have not activated him yet.
Hampton's injury came just a few weeks after the Chargers lost fellow running back Najee Harris for the season due to a torn Achilles.
Luckily for the Chargers, backup running back Kimani Vidal has stepped up and played well in their absences, but it goes without saying the Chargers will be a better team with Hampton in the lineup.
The Chargers will enjoy a much-needed bye in Week 12, but will Los Angeles get Hampton back in Week 13?
Here's what we know.
Will Omarion Hampton return in Week 13?
While we don't have a definitive answer on Hampton's status for Week 13, we do know there is a chance he'll return based on a comment made by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Harbaugh indicated that Hampton could have his 21-day practice window opened following the team's bye week.
"Jim Harbaugh said he does not expect Omarion Hampton’s activation window to be opened until after the Week 12 bye," Popper reported.
Two more positive signs for Hampton's Week 13 status are his ability to do work on a side field in recent practices and his shedding his walking boot.
Once the Chargers designate Hampton to return, he'll get back on the practice field, but that doesn't mean he'll actually play, as the Chargers will have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.
However, based on the reasons we just listed, there is optimism that will all happen next week.
After their bye, the Chargers will return to the building on Monday, so we could get our next update on Hampton then.
If not, we'll look toward Wednesday, which will likely be the day the Chargers designate Hampton to return, if it happens at all.
