Will Kimani Vidal, Omarion Hampton play today? Injury buzz on Chargers RBs vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers running back room has multiple injury concerns heading into the Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

Both first-round rookie Omarion Hampton and backup Kimani Vidal popped up on the injury report this week for a game in Denver that won’t feature Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert.

It’s a trend that has held back the Chargers offense since the summer with Najee Harris’ fireworks incident, then right into the season with his year-ending injury and Hampton’s lengthy trip to injured reserve.

Now, just ahead of the NFL playoffs, both Hampton and Vidal are on the injury report for the finale. Here’s the latest.

Omarion Hampton injury updates

UPDATE: The Chargers listed Hampton as out for the game vs. Broncos.

Hampton didn’t practice all week, with the Chargers listing him with an ankle injury.

Hampton rushed 14 times for 29 yards with a score and caught eight passes in the loss to the Houston Texans last week.

Kimani Vidal injury updates

The Chargers listed Vidal as questionable on the final injury report vs. Broncos.

Vidal practiced limited on the first day of this week, then full over the final two days.

Vidal didn’t play during last week’s loss to the Texans.

Vidal suffered a neck injury in mid-December.

Chargers RB injuries’ impact vs. Broncos

Don’t look now, but third-string running back and special teams ace Hassan Haskins is also on the injury report and questionable while he works back from a concussion.

The injuries mean the bulk of the work could go to Jaret Patterson and a practice squad call-up like Amar Johnson and Royce Freeman.

Not that the Chargers will mind: They’re more focused on making sure Hampton and Vidal are 100 percent for the playoffs. The fact they listed Hampton as having an ankle injury, specifically, feels concerning, after an ankle issue was what cost him so much of his rookie year.

Chargers RB depth chart

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

