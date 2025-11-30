Rested Bolts look for sweep, 4 other things to know about Raiders vs. Chargers

If the current season is any indicator of how this AFC West rematch will turn out, the Los Angeles Chargers should emerge with another victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Jim Harbaugh’s well-rested 7-4 Bolts are coming off some down time, and own a 3-0 divisional record this season. The wins over the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos, respectively, all came in the team’s first three outings.

On the other hand, the Chargers are just 4-4 in their last eight contests—all vs. non-AFC West teams. The last time we saw Justin Herbert and company, Harbaugh’s club was embarrassed at Jacksonville, 35-6, in Week 11.

As for the Raiders, it’s somewhat hard to believe they kicked off the season with a win at Foxborough over the Patriots. Pete Carroll’s club is in disarray, having lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 contests. Could it get ugly at SoFi Stadium?

Chargers vs. Raiders History

Back on a Monday night at Las Vegas in Week 2, the Chargers came up with a 20-9 victory over Carroll’s team. Now the Bolts can sweep the Raiders for the second consecutive year. That’s something the franchise hasn’t done since taking a pair from the Silver and Black in both 2017 and 2018. As for the Raiders’ last road trip in this setting, they fell to the Bolts, 22-10 in Week 1 of 2024. The Raiders have dropped four straight road games in this series dating back to 2021.

Raiders’ running game grounded to a halt…again



A season ago, no team in the NFL gained fewer yards on the ground than the Raiders, averaging 79.8 yards per game. This season, only the Titans (77.5) are running for fewer yards per outing than Carroll’s club (79.5). Rookie Ashton Jeanty has 604 of the team’s 874 rushing yards, and all four TDs on the ground.



While the Las Vegas’ defense still has Maxx Crosby at its disposal, the Raiders’ pass rush has generated only 20 sacks in 11 games. Crosby leads the club with a half-dozen QB traps. In 12 games vs, the Bolts, he’s amassed a modest 6.5 sacks. However, can the Chargers’ current offensive line block him this afternoon?

It’s the Raiders, so Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert Bears Watching

The Raiders have totaled 17 offensive TDs and committed 16 turnovers in 11 outings. Only two teams in the league are averaging fewer total yards per game (268.9). Quarterback Geno Smith has thrown 13 TD passes, and given up the ball 14 times—committing at least one turnover in all but two games this season.

In this season’s first encounter in Week 2, Justin Herbert hit on 70.4 percent of his passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-9 win. He’s faced the Raiders 10 times—the Bolts are 7-3 in those games. Herbert has thrown for 2,758 yards, 20 scores and two picks. He’s also run for 157 yards and three TDs.

