Did Oronde Gadsden earn bigger role with Los Angeles Chargers after Week 3 breakout?
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton was a star in the team's thrilling 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but he wasn't the only rookie on offense to shine.
The other was fifth-round pick and tight end Oronde Gadsden, who played his first NFL snaps in Week 3 and finished with five catches for 46 yards over the 22 plays he was on the field for.
Three of those receptions moved the chains for Los Angeles and the rookie tight end immediately showed impressive body control with a 10-yard toe-drag catch for what was his first NFL reception.
It was a massive statement for Gadsden, who had been inactive over the first two weeks of the season thanks to a crowded tight ends room that also includes Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin.
But the door opened for Gadsden to play in Week 3 after Dissly was ruled out, and now the Chargers are going to have a tough time justifying not dressing the rookie moving forward.
All it took was one game for Gadsden to become nearly the most productive tight end on the roster. His 46 yards are just four shy of Conklin, and bear in mind the veteran has played two more games and all 50 of his yards came in Week 1.
Meanwhile, Dissly has just 25 receiving yards in two games, with 18 in Week 1 and seven in Week 2.
It's very clear that Gadsden is already the best playmaking tight end the Chargers have and he adds yet another element to this offense.
The 6-foot-5 playmaker's athleticism no doubt gives him a higher ceiling than either of his veteran teammates at the position.
The biggest roadblock for Gadsden getting regular work is his blocking. That's something he'll have to shore up before he can become the every-down tight end the Chargers envision him being.
But, at the very least, Gadsden should be running more routes moving forward because he obviously has what it takes to be a game-changing pass-catcher in the NFL.
