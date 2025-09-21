Chargers OL collapses early vs. Broncos, Trey Pipkins and Mekhi Becton injured
The goodwill the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line earned over the first two weeks of the season disappeared in a hurry during the first half of the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.
There, right tackle Trey Pipkins briefly exited with a right foot or ankle injury and worked with trainers on the sideline. He entered and exited multiple times, while Mekhi Becton left with an injury, too.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers offensive line coughed up nine pressures of Justin Herbert in the first quarter, good for a 64 percent mark.
Some of that was schematic, like for some reason leaving two-way player Scott Matlock one-on-one with strong Broncos pass rushers.
Much of it, though, was just struggle-filled play. It came as a surprise, too, considering how well Pipkins had stepped into the starting role over the first two weeks with Rashawn Slater out.
To make matters worse, in the second quarter, Herbert's first interception of the year came while he was stuck in a collapsing pocket and the pass was tipped.
All things considered, the Chargers were lucky to be up 3-0 after one quarter, but they don’t exactly have any depth to turn to if injury or poor play continues.
