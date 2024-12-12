Packers named threat to steal Chargers star in 2025 NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are putting together a solid 2024 NFL season, holding an 8-5 record heading into Week 15. At this point in time, they certainly look the part of a playoff contender.
With that being said, the front office is almost certainly looking ahead to the offseason as they try to find a way to go from being a playoff contender to a Super Bowl favorite.
One player to keep a very close eye on this offseason will be star pass-rusher Khalil Mack. He is set to become a free agent and there are quite a few teams around the NFL who could look to sign him. The Chargers are likely wanting to bring him back as well.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has now taken a look at the top potential landing spots for Mack this offseason. One intriguing team on the list was the Green Bay Packers.
"Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst actually tried to trade for Mack in 2018 but was outbid by the Chicago Bears," Brooke wrote. "Even if Mack is a few years older, he could still be a legitimate upgrade to Green Bay's struggling pass rush."
He also revealed a big reason why the Packers might want to add Mack. They traded Preston Smith before the NFL trade deadline and could use a veteran mentor for their young edge rushers.
"In addition, the Packers lack a veteran leader in the EDGE room after trading away Preston Smith," Brooke wrote. "Signing Mack could give Gary and Lukas Van Ness a future Hall of Famer to learn from while giving the Packers a boost to their underperforming pass rush."
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Mack has put together a decent year. He has played in 12 games, racking up 35 total tackles to go along with five sacks, two forced fumbles, and seven defended passes. Even at 33, he's still making an impact.
It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles approaches the upcoming offseason. They have some needs and they have some tough decisions to make on current players.
Mack will be one of those decisions. Depending on his price tag, they should try to bring him back. However, if another team is willing to overpay Mack to get him, the Chargers should pass.
Only time will tell, but Mack could very well end up heading elsewhere this offseason in free agency. The Packers are a team to watch.
