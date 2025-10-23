Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Vikings, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season could go dramatically either direction depending on how Thursday night’s primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings goes.
Those Chargers have lost three of their last four, spoiling a 3-0 start to the season that included a sweep of the AFC West. Last week, the Chargers took a brutal loss to Indianapolis while the AFC’s top seed was up for grabs.
Now, a 3-3 Vikings team visits on a short week and offers up some dangerous hurdles for an injured Chargers team to overcome.
Here’s a quick Vikings-Chargers preview, plus why Jim Harbaugh’s team can and can’t win the game, plus a prediction.
RELATED: Can Chargers rip must-have player from 'stubborn' Jets at NFL trade deadline?
Why Chargers will beat Vikings
The Chargers are slowly, mercifully getting healthier. Left tackle Joe Alt appears to be on his way back and star edge rusher Khalil Mack is back and increasing his snap counts by the week. Despite some ugly-looking turnovers recently, Justin Herbert isn’t that far removed from playing like an MVP while outdueling the likes of Patrick Mahomes near the start of the season. Some small game plan tweaks and a little more time could get him right back to that level of play. This is also a home game against a visitor that needs to travel far and on short notice.
Why Chargers won’t beat Vikings
Brian Flores is once again the author of an elite defense, this time a Vikings squad that allows just 30.1 percent of its third-down conversions. He’ll throw a ton of exotic looks at an injured Chargers offensive line to fluster Herbert. While the Vikings have concerns at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy injured, their running game still averages 4.4 yards per carry and wideouts like Justin Jefferson can do much with very little from their passers. The Chargers’ defense has been unexpectedly middling under Jesse Minter this year, too.
RELATED: Chargers top NFL overreactions as Jim Harbaugh's team heads for emergency status
Vikings vs. Chargers prediction
Will the Chargers come out flat and struggle with things like tackling again? Or will there be a sense of urgency as falling to 4-4 is a very real risk? Hard to say, but the Chargers are favorites for a reason in this one, and not just because they’re at home. Minter’s defense has struggled, but should be able to look respectable against a backup passer. And at the end of the day, the Chargers have the far better quarterback, with Herbert playing at home and surrounded by a roster steadily getting healthier.
Prediction: Chargers 23, Vikings 20
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Greg Roman sort of throws Justin Herbert under the bus over mistakes
Mack's back: Chargers' defensive leader gives impassioned speech to stop losing slide
It’s been rough sledding for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers outside of the AFC West
Chargers WR Keenan Allen may be looking forward to seeing Vikings again
Jim Harbaugh ripped as Chargers tank in power rankings for Week 8