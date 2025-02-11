What is the NFL waiver wire order? Where Chargers, NFL teams sit as offseason begins
The Los Angeles Chargers were actually one of the NFL’s more interesting teams on the waiver wire this past season.
There, for example, they found former Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye in November. He joined and immediately produced at a position battered by injuries, making good on a Jesse Minter prediction to grab an interception in his debut with the team.
Roughly a month later, the Chargers were one of only two teams to put in a waiver wire claim on embattled wideout Diontae Johnson.
That’s a long way of saying the Jim Harbaugh Chargers really like the waiver wire and have found some early success on it.
With the Super Bowl over, as pointed out by ESPN’s Field Yates, the wavier wire order officially follows the NFL draft order. This order will stretch from now until Week 3 of the regular season.
Meaning, the Chargers slot 22nd in waiver priority:
1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)
3. New York Giants (3-14)
4. New England Patriots (4-13)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
7. New York Jets (5-12)
8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)
10. Chicago Bears (5-12)
11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)
14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
20. Denver Broncos (10-7)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
23. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
24. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
25. Houston Texans (10-7)
26. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
28. Detroit Lions (15-2)
29. Washington Commanders (12-5)
30. Buffalo Bills (13-4)
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
