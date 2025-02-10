Maybe Chargers shouldn't want Chiefs star in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers could potentially target multiple Kansas City Chiefs players in free agency this offseason, but perhaps the biggest name is offensive lineman Trey Smith.
The Chargers could use some help at guard, and Smith is projected to be one of the top guards—if not the top one—on the open market next month.
Smith made the Pro Bowl this season and earned himself a very impressive 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, making him a very attractive piece.
However, after what we saw from the 25-year-old in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you have to seriously wonder if he would be the best use of resources for Los Angeles.
It wasn't jus the Super Bowl, either. Smith was bad throughout the entire playoffs, registering a 46.6 overall grade from PFF and a 37.8 pass-blocking grade.
Not that Pro Football Focus is a be-all-end-all evaluator, but honestly, the eye test against the Philadelphia Eagles checked out. Smith was not good, at all.
Now, to be fair, the Chiefs' offensive line in general was a complete mess on Sunday evening. The Eagles generated pressure on Patrick Mahomes at will, and Mahomes played one of the worst games of his career because of it.
Philadelphia's front seven deserves credit, sure. But Smith is supposed to be elite at his position. He shouldn't have been getting blown back off of his spot regularly throughout the game.
Does this mean the Chargers should ignore him entirely in free agency? No, but it does mean that they may have to seriously reconsider the cost. If Smith is asking for a boatload of money, Los Angeles may be better off allocating that cash elsewhere and punting to the NFL Draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers should add 49ers’ Deebo Samuel to offseason big board
Myles Garrett breaks silence: Is a team like the Chargers what he wants?
NFL analyst stresses 'Return of the Mack' for improving Chargers
Does Jets star Davante Adams prefer to join the Chargers?
Los Angeles Chargers already listed as top destination for 49ers star